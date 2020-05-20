Ex-Bryanston High coach's sexual harassment case back in court in June

The sexual harassment case against a former Bryanston High School sports coach is due back in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on 2 June, the Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority has confirmed.

This after lawyers representing the former coach, who is accused of sexually harassing pupils, had written to the Director of Public Prosecution to ask for a review of the decision to prosecute him.

READ: Bryanston High sports coach approaches DPP, wants prosecution decision reviewed

The case was postponed on Tuesday as the accused did not appear in court due to Covid-19.

The case first came to light after a pupil came forward accusing the former sports coach of sexually abusing her.

He was arrested in January after the 17-year-old pupil at the school and her mother opened a case against him.

This led to the accused's dismissal from the school on 1 March after a disciplinary panel found him guilty of sexual harassment and financial mismanagement, News24 reported.

The accused remains out on bail. He is yet to plead and therefore cannot be named.

NOW READ | Covid-19: Will you risk sending your child back to school?