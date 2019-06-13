Ex-cop allegedly masquerades as Hawk to extort money - from his prison cell

A 30-year-old former police officer - who is serving a 15-year sentence for several armed robberies - has allegedly been masquerading as a Hawks brigadier, attempting to extort money from high-ranking cops.

The former Tactical Response Unit officer appeared in the Cullinan Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for impersonation and extortion.

He was traced and arrested at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre after several high-ranking police officials and other private individuals complained that they were being intimated and extorted to pay millions of rand.

The officer allegedly claimed that he had incriminating evidence against them and demanded large sums of money in exchange for destroying case dockets.

"The intimidation and alleged extortion was referred to the Serious Organised [Crime] Investigation team which, after months of probing, led them to the correctional centre [where they] confiscated cellphones and various SIM cards. It has not been established if he was working with other individuals at the centre," Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said.

Last month, the Hawks arrested 40-year-old Gabriel Paul who also allegedly impersonated a senior investigator.

Paul abandoned his bail application on June 5. Investigations are still under way to link him to other cases of fraud and impersonation. He will appear on in the Krugersdorp Magistrate's Court on July 16.

Other similar investigations are at an advanced stage and more arrests are expected soon, Mulaudzi said.

