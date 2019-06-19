Ex-cop gets 8-year sentence for selling information to syndicates, individuals

A former police officer has been sentenced to eight years behind bars for corruption. (iStock)

The Lenasia Magistrate's Court has slapped a former police captain with an effective eight-year sentence after he was found guilty of corruption.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said Bigboy Digoro, 50, was sentenced on Tuesday.

Digoro was dismissed from the police at an internal hearing, following his arrest by the Hawks.

"Captain Digoro, who was attached to the Soweto Vehicle Identification and Safeguarding [VIS] Unit, was arrested in 2014 after crime intelligence provided information [to the Hawks] that he was selling information on recovered vehicles to syndicates and individuals," said Mulaudzi.

"These included engine and chassis numbers as well as registration[s] to enable the same syndicates to purchase duplicated registration papers from corrupt officials.

"Earlier in 2009, an undercover operation was conducted by crime intelligence and the information was passed to the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation who, after a thorough investigation, managed to secure a warrant of arrest.

"Digoro was found guilty on charges of corruption in January this year and yesterday the court sentenced him to eight years direct imprisonment with no option of a fine. His appeal was also refused."

The national head of the Hawks, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, welcomed the sentence and hoped it would send a strong message that corruption had no place in the police service.

