 

Ex-husband allegedly kills teacher in front of primary school pupils before shooting himself

2018-04-11 12:35

Jenna Etheridge

(File, Getty Images)

(File, Getty Images)

A 42-year-old teacher was shot dead, allegedly by her ex-husband, in front of primary school children in Saldanha, on the West Coast, on Wednesday morning, according to officials.

After hearing about the shooting at 07:20, officers went to the school and found a woman's body in the parking area, said Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.

The body of a man was found in a road near the school. He had a wound to the head, said Van Wyk.

Provincial education MEC Debbie Schäfer confirmed that the woman was a teacher at the school.

"The teacher was allegedly shot by a male perpetrator who is reportedly her ex-spouse. The perpetrator is reported to have then turned the gun on himself. Both succumbed to their wounds," she said.

"Learners who witnessed the incident are greatly, and understandably traumatised, as are the teachers' two children."

Severely traumatised

She said department officials were immediately dispatched to the school.

"The school has made the decision to dismiss learners early and a school psychologist and social worker will be dispatched to provide counselling for those who are in need of assistance, or witnessed the event."

Teachers at the school and a neighbouring school were severely traumatised, she said, and would be given support and counselling.

"I am deeply disturbed by the unspeakably tragic incident. My heartfelt condolences go to the teacher's family, friends and the school community," she said.

Police have opened an inquest and a case of murder.

Anyone with any information about the shooting can contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Johan Rossouw, on 071 884 4414 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

cape town  |  domestic violence  |  shootings  |  crime

