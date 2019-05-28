 

Ex-policeman among three jailed over inheritance hit

2019-05-28 18:09

Jenni Evans

iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A police officer was among three people sentenced to life in prison for a hit on two sisters murdered so that their killers could take over the taxi business one had inherited, Gauteng police have said. 

Captain Mavela Masondo said the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg ruled on Monday that former constable Thulani Wiseman Madide, 35, and his brother Xolani Julias Madide, 34, had hired hitman Sicelo Ndebele for the job.

Netwerk24 reported that sisters Alice Madide and Wickey Mtshali were killed as a result of the plan.

Masondo said Ndebele was handed two life sentences in March 2018.

On Monday Thulani received two life sentences on two counts of murder while Xolani received a single life sentence.

In handing down sentence Judge Majake Mabesele said when members of the public kill police on duty they get life imprisonment, and the same thing should happen if a police officer kills a member of the public.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela welcomed the hefty sentences.

He also commended the investigation team for their hard work and dedication that led to the arrests and convictions.  

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    johannesburg ­  |  courts  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Cape Town man claims self-defence, dismembers wife for fear of arrest

54 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Three players strike it lucky in Monday's draw 2019-05-26 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 