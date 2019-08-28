 

Ex-prison boss in surprise court appearance to hear parole argument

2019-08-28 15:00

Sharika Regchand

Russel Ngubo.

Former prison boss Russel Ngubo was in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday to hear his advocate try and convince a judge to release him back on parole.

This is unusual because prisoners who are legally represented don’t normally go to court when they are involved in civil matters. Also, the courtroom hearing civil cases is not designed with a dock to accommodate prisoners.

The case was struck off the court roll because it was set down prematurely, before all the necessary papers were filed. However, once this is done, a date will be set for it to be argued.

Ngubo was released on parole in December 2017 after serving 12 years of his 25-year prison term for the murder of two IFP members in Impendle in the late 1990s.

In April last year, his parole was revoked amid allegations that he had broken the conditions.

Ngubo said in his application that the decision to cancel his parole was unlawful and that he was not given any chance to respond to the allegations.

In response, Boniface Tshabangu, the chairperson of the correctional supervision and parole board, said Ngubo had to comply with strict parole conditions once he was released, which he was aware of.

He breached them.

These included him, in February last year, travelling to Gauteng without any prior approval.

Also, in March, he was not at home — where he was supposed to be — when a correctional services officer visited for him to sign his new parole conditions.

• sharika.regchand@witness.co.za
