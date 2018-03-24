Excitement as light drizzle falls over Buchan prayer meeting

Evangelist Angus Buchan and his followers' prayers seem to have been answered as a light drizzle fell over his It's Time mass prayer meeting in Mitchell's Plain, Cape Town. (Jenni Evans, News24)

Evangelist Angus Buchan and his followers' prayers seem to have been answered as a light drizzle fell over his It's Time mass prayer meeting in Mitchell's Plain, Cape Town, on Saturday.

"Rain! Praise Jesus," shouted the thousands of people who had driven out to the sports field, packed with people raising their arms as they sang to a band playing religious rock songs.

Spotted under an umbrella was Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, who said at his Judicial Service Commission interview for the post that he is deeply religious.

Hands held high, with somebody behind him holding an umbrella over him, Mogoeng had a beatific expression as he sang along, reading the words of the songs off the massive screens dotted around the venue.

African Christian Democratic Party leader Kenneth Meshoe also had a front row seat, with his fellow MP Steve Smart behind him. Buchan made a cameo appearance earlier for official photographs, as people streamed on to the sandy field carrying folding chairs, homemade wooden stools, and blankets.

Nothing is for sale at the free entry event, so bottles of soft drinks and packets of crisps were brought along.



Volunteer Neighbourhood Watch teams sat at intersections to direct people and keep an eye on cars, while crowd marshalls danced and sang unashamedly as the band played on.

Speaking to News24 earlier this week, Buchan said that besides believing that his God would bring rain to the parched province and city, he also wanted the people of Mitchells Plain to join together to build a sense of hope amid problems they live with such as alcoholism, addiction and gangsterism.