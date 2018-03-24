 

Excitement as light drizzle falls over Buchan prayer meeting

2018-03-24 13:30

Jenni Evans

Evangelist Angus Buchan and his followers' prayers seem to have been answered as a light drizzle fell over his It's Time mass prayer meeting in Mitchell's Plain, Cape Town. (Jenni Evans, News24)

Evangelist Angus Buchan and his followers' prayers seem to have been answered as a light drizzle fell over his It's Time mass prayer meeting in Mitchell's Plain, Cape Town. (Jenni Evans, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Evangelist Angus Buchan and his followers' prayers seem to have been answered as a light drizzle fell over his It's Time mass prayer meeting in Mitchell's Plain, Cape Town, on Saturday.

"Rain! Praise Jesus," shouted the thousands of people who had driven out to the sports field, packed with people raising their arms as they sang to a band playing religious rock songs.

Spotted under an umbrella was Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, who said at his Judicial Service Commission interview for the post that he is deeply religious.

Hands held high, with somebody behind him holding an umbrella over him, Mogoeng had a beatific expression as he sang along, reading the words of the songs off the massive screens dotted around the venue.

African Christian Democratic Party leader Kenneth Meshoe also had a front row seat, with his fellow MP Steve Smart behind him. Buchan made a cameo appearance earlier for official photographs, as people streamed on to the sandy field carrying folding chairs, homemade wooden stools, and blankets.

Nothing is for sale at the free entry event, so bottles of soft drinks and packets of crisps were brought along.

Volunteer Neighbourhood Watch teams sat at intersections to direct people and keep an eye on cars, while crowd marshalls danced and sang unashamedly as the band played on.

Speaking to News24 earlier this week, Buchan said that besides believing that his God would bring rain to the parched province and city, he also wanted the people of Mitchells Plain to join together to build a sense of hope amid problems they live with such as alcoholism, addiction and gangsterism.

Read more on:    angus buchan  |  cape town  |  drought  |  water crisis

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Sanco welcomes amendment to State Capture inquiry regulations

2018-03-24 12:30

Inside News24

 
/News
Centurion shop owner says sinkholes are a 'time bomb waiting to happen'
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, March 23 2018-03-23 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 