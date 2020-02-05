Excitement as Roger Federer lands on African soil ahead of huge SA match vs Rafael Nadal

South Africans could not contain their excitement when Swiss tennis great Roger Federer announced he had landed in Johannesburg ahead of his much-anticipated match against his Spanish friend and great rival Rafael Nadal on Friday.

Federer, looking extremely fresh despite the long flight, touched down in South Africa on Tuesday night before making his way to Namibia.

He will conduct a site visit there for his foundation, which has been running a school readiness initiative for two years.

The Namibian reported that he would also sit down with President Hage Geingob during his brief visit.

Then it's back to South Africa for the Match for Africa event at the Cape Town Stadium on Friday.

The exhibition match will be the first played on African soil under the auspices of the Roger Federer Foundation to raise funds for children's education in Africa.

Event organisers would also attempt to break the world record for the most spectators to watch a single tennis match at the stadium, which seats 50 000 people.

It's understood that Federer will be staying at a luxurious five-star boutique hotel on the Atlantic seaboard in Cape Town.

The hotel has previously hosted the likes of Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres, with room rates ranging from R10 000 up to R25 000.

Guests are treated to expansive views of the Atlantic Seaboard, cocktails and canapés on the deck at sunset and can also pop into an on-site spa or gym.

South Africans have warmly welcomed Federer on social media.

Lydia van den Broek said: "Welcome to my country Roger Federer Tennis. So still crying for not getting ticket.. But may you and Rafa have a wonderful day of tennis fun and sunshine. The beautiful Cape. My biggest dream is to see you in real life one day. But I think I am running out of time. But you are a fantastic person and family man. You are the best forever.[sic]"

Mary Golding said: "Welcome to Southern Africa. Thank you for all you do for the people living here! Enjoy your visit and your tennis."

"Welcome to beautiful SA, your second home country," said Stamatis Hatzipanis.

