EXCLUSIVE: Attempt to kill Jerome 'Donkie' Booysen's brother in Pollsmoor Prison - attorney

Cape Town - There has been an attempt on the life of Colin Booysen - the brother of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome "Donkie" Booysen - in prison, his attorney has said.



News24 understands that Colin Booysen, who is an accused in the extortion case centering around suspected underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack, was targeted on Thursday. He is detained in Pollsmoor Prison.

Bruce Hendricks, who is legally representing Booysen, confirmed to News24 on Thursday that "an incident" had occurred.

'He repelled an unlawful attack on his life'

"He was not injured. He repelled an unlawful attack on his life," he said.

"My client is in perfect shape. There (are two) other people in hospital. I don't know where or how they fit in. My client does not wish to lay charges."

Hendricks declined to provide further details.

Colin Booysen, during a bail application in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court, has complained before about conditions in Pollsmoor.

He was arrested on December 15, the same day his co-accused - Modack, Jacques Cronje, Ashley Fields and Carl Lakay - were taken into custody.

They face charges of extortion and intimidation relating to an alleged takeover of security operations at nightclubs and restaurants, which allegedly involved forcing owners to pay them.

The group has remained in custody.

They are expected to find out whether or not they will be granted bail when they appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on February 28.

Modack and Cronje also face an extortion case in Johannesburg.

During proceedings in the Cape Town case's bail application, a statement by a police officer was read out.

This said that Colin Booysen and his brother had become rivals.

"It must also be mentioned that Colin Booysen and Jerome Booysen are brothers and are now fighting against each other," the statement by Lieutenant Colonel Peter Janse Viljoen of the Western Cape Hawks said.

"Both are known to have some control of the Cape Flats street gang 'the Sexy Boys' and are connected to the number gangs."

Colin Booysen and Jerome Booysen, the court had heard, were members of rival nightclub security factions.

Attempts on brother's life

Jerome Booysen has been the target of attempted hits before.

In October, he was wounded in a shooting in the Cape Town International Airport. A second man was also wounded in this shooting.

The airport shooting was the third attempt on Jerome Booysen's life in roughly six months.

While he was hospitalised, an alleged attacker got into the facility.

At the time, several sources said Colin Booysen, who was present at the hospital, had been the target of the alleged attacker.

A suspect, who had been dressed as a woman in apparent disguise, was arrested.