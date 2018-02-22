 

EXCLUSIVE: Attempt to kill Jerome 'Donkie' Booysen's brother in Pollsmoor Prison - attorney

2018-02-22 13:41

Caryn Dolley

Jerome “Donkie” Booysen. (File, Son)

Jerome “Donkie” Booysen. (File, Son)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - There has been an attempt on the life of Colin Booysen - the brother of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome "Donkie" Booysen - in prison, his attorney has said.

News24 understands that Colin Booysen, who is an accused in the extortion case centering around suspected underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack, was targeted on Thursday. He is detained in Pollsmoor Prison.

Bruce Hendricks, who is legally representing Booysen, confirmed to News24 on Thursday that "an incident" had occurred.

'He repelled an unlawful attack on his life'

"He was not injured. He repelled an unlawful attack on his life," he said.

"My client is in perfect shape. There (are two) other people in hospital. I don't know where or how they fit in. My client does not wish to lay charges."

Hendricks declined to provide further details.

Colin Booysen, during a bail application in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court, has complained before about conditions in Pollsmoor.

READ: Modack co-accused complain of rodents, fleas in jail cells

He was arrested on December 15, the same day his co-accused - Modack, Jacques Cronje, Ashley Fields and Carl Lakay - were taken into custody.

They face charges of extortion and intimidation relating to an alleged takeover of security operations at nightclubs and restaurants, which allegedly involved forcing owners to pay them.

For a detailed breakdown on what has been happening in the underworld nightclub security takeover, see News24's showcase Underworld Unmasked

The group has remained in custody.

They are expected to find out whether or not they will be granted bail when they appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on February 28.

Modack and Cronje also face an extortion case in Johannesburg.

READ: We will burn this place down - How Modack allegedly tried to take over Gauteng clubs

During proceedings in the Cape Town case's bail application, a statement by a police officer was read out.

This said that Colin Booysen and his brother had become rivals.

"It must also be mentioned that Colin Booysen and Jerome Booysen are brothers and are now fighting against each other," the statement by Lieutenant Colonel Peter Janse Viljoen of the Western Cape Hawks said.

"Both are known to have some control of the Cape Flats street gang 'the Sexy Boys' and are connected to the number gangs."

Colin Booysen and Jerome Booysen, the court had heard, were members of rival nightclub security factions.

Attempts on brother's life

Jerome Booysen has been the target of attempted hits before.

In October, he was wounded in a shooting in the Cape Town International Airport. A second man was also wounded in this shooting.

The airport shooting was the third attempt on Jerome Booysen's life in roughly six months.

While he was hospitalised, an alleged attacker got into the facility.

READ: 'Fight' at hospital where wounded Jerome 'Donkie' Booysen is admitted

At the time, several sources said Colin Booysen, who was present at the hospital, had been the target of the alleged attacker.

A suspect, who had been dressed as a woman in apparent disguise, was arrested.

Read more on:    jerome “donkie” booysen  |  cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Novella claims he was his girlfriend's only shoulder to cry on

45 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Candy Crush 'rehab' and Kendrick Lamar - Gigaba's outtakes!
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 16:19 PM
Road name: N2

Cape Town 16:16 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday, February 21 2018-02-21 21:21 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 