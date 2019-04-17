 

Exclusive Books CEO apologises as Cape Town 'Gangster State' launch takes place without a hitch

2019-04-17 21:46

Ethan Van Diemen

Gangster State by Pieter-Louis Myburgh

Gangster State by Pieter-Louis Myburgh

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Grattan Kirk, CEO of Exclusive Books, has made a public apology to South Africans and author, Pieter-Louis Myburgh, for cancelling last week's book launch of Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture.

Kirk was addressing moderator, Redi Tlhabi, Myburgh and a crowd of attendees at the amphitheatre at the V&A Waterfront on the protest and disruption-free Wednesday evening.

He said the events at the launch in Sandton as well as the stretched capacity of the South African Police Service (SAPS), who were dealing with service delivery protests in the Cape at the time, left the Waterfront and Exclusive books "hamstrung".

Kirk added that the decision was taken considering the safety of patrons, but nevertheless offered his "sincere apologies".

News24 previously reported that Donald Kau, head of PR and communications at the V&A Waterfront, confirmed that, after a three-way meeting between the V&A Waterfront, Exclusive Books and the SAPS, a decision had been taken to cancel the launch, "primarily informed by the safety of our patrons".

Kau explained that, although there had been no indication of a planned protest, a security review undertaken by security operations concluded that "we should not go ahead with the launch".

With so many unknowns, the decision was "primarily a risk management consideration", Kau added.

That launch was subsequently held at the Cape Talk studios in Somerset Square, Greenpoint.

The impetus behind the cancellation was driven by security considerations after a group of protesters, some wearing ANC T-shirts, disrupted the book's Gauteng launch in Sandton on Tuesday May 9. They ripped apart some copies of the book and threw the pages around, News24 reported.

Gangster State reveals how ANC secretary general and former Free State premier Ace Magashule stood at the "head of a well-organised state-capture network" in the province for almost a decade.

This network scooped millions of rands of taxpayers' money in schemes seemingly presided over by Magashule and has allegedly seen people like former president Jacob Zuma, the Gupta family, some of the Magashule children, the former provincial premier himself and a host of connected ANC politicians benefit from various government schemes.

Magashule has publicly denied any wrongdoing during his time as leader of the Free State and stated on eNCA that "we will prove in court that the man (Myburgh) is a blatant liar".

Myburgh, on Wednesday, again confirmed that his legal representatives have not yet heard from Magashule's lawyers and that the ANC secretary general is yet to initiate legal proceedings.

Read more on:    ace magashule  |  pieter-louis myburgh
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ramaphosa Village residents adamant they will stay put

2019-04-17 19:45

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
SEE: Tonight's Daily Lotto results 34 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 