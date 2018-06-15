EXCLUSIVE: Former crime intelligence boss Pat Mokushane arrested

What To Read Next

Former crime intelligence boss Pat Mokushane has been arrested and is expected to appear in court on charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering on Friday.

Two independent sources have told News24 that Mokushane, Brigadier Leonora Bamuza-Phetlhe and one other police officer in crime intelligence were arrested on Thursday evening.

The trio is expected to appear in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria.

News24 understands that they will be charged with corruption, fraud and money laundering. It is alleged that claims were falsified, and payoffs were received for the fraudulent payments.

News24 previously reported that there would be "new developments" in the case against Bamuza-Phetlhe.

She allegedly falsified security clearance certificates and has a payment of R50 000 from the State Security Agency (SSA) in her bank account, National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Khehla Sitole told the Portfolio Committee on Police on Thursday.

In August last year, the committee heard that Bamuza-Phetlhe issued an instruction to print a security clearance certificate for then-acting crime intelligence head Pat Mokushane.