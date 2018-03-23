EXCLUSIVE: Gupta-linked train company in R5bn rip-off

Former Transnet CEO Brian Molefe at the signing of a new deal to build locomotives for Transnet Freight Rail on March 17, 2014 in Johannesburg. (Photo by Gallo Images)

The Chinese rail giant that allegedly paid bribes of over R5bn to the Guptas has told the state it will no longer invest R5bn in the local train industry.

In a rip-off deal reminiscent of the disastrous "offsets" that were used to justify the arms deal, China South Rail (CSR) recently applied to the government for an exemption from its local content obligations worth R5bn in its ongoing supply of new locomotives to Transnet.

In a surprising coincidence, this is almost exactly the same amount as the questionable "fees" that CSR allegedly agreed to pay Gupta-linked shell companies after it clinched contracts from Transnet worth R25bn.

The department of trade and industry (DTI), which is tasked with ensuring that the policy objectives included in large government tenders are achieved, rejected the exemption request.

But the DTI has apparently lost all hope that CSR can still achieve a local content score of 60%, as is required by the Transnet contract.

"The challenge with the CRRC (CSR) project is that [it] has progressed to the extent that any development work or investment to be done with or by the local manufacturers might not be financially feasible," the DTI told News24.

This sentiment is shared by many business people from the local rail industry.

Transnet’s massive tender for 1 064 new locomotives, which was concluded in 2014, came with strict local content and supplier development obligations. These requirements are supposed to help create jobs and grow the local economy.

The first 166 of 359 locomotives thus far delivered by CSR to Transnet as part of the 1 064 project has a local content score of only 33%, according to figures supplied by the company itself. Some industry insiders are skeptical, saying even 33% local content seems unlikely.

News24 can today reveal that CSR earlier this year submitted a request to the department of trade and industry (DTI) with a detailed list of 53 components. CSR claimed that it was either unable to find local suppliers for these components or that the "technology licensing" for these products was not available in South Africa.

The DTI later confirmed that these components were valued at R5bn.



Thandi Phele, the DTI’s chief director for metal fabrication, capital and rail transport equipment. (Pieter-Louis Myburgh,News24)

Asked whether CSR was trying to backtrack on its local content obligations because of the "fees" it allegedly had to channel to the Guptas, the company said it couldn’t comment on "untested allegations".

"What we can assure you is that CRRC (CSR's parent company), as one of the major state-owned companies in China, is committed to operate in compliance to the laws, rules and regulations of the republic of South Africa," it added.



"CRRC, the Chinese government and other law enforcement agencies are also investigating the allegations which were contained in the leaked emails and we will cooperate with investigations in South Africa and China," said CRRC.



CSR merged with fellow Chinese state-owned Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) China North Rail (CNR) to form CRRC after the two landed the lions’ share of Transnet’s R50bn tender.



For practical purposes, however, CSR and CNR are delivering their trains to Transnet as separate entities.



CSR's slice of the 1 064 tender is a R18.1bn contract for 359 class 22E electric locomotives. It also clinched two earlier deals for 95 and 100 electric locomotives, valued at R2.7bn and R4.4bn respectively. In all, CSR is supplying Transnet with 554 trains at a cost of more than R25bn.



#Guptaleaks 'kickbacks'



One of the biggest scandals that emerged from last year's #GuptaLeaks reports was amaBhungane’s revelation that CSR had apparently entered into alleged kickback agreements in relation to the Transnet tenders.



Documents sourced from the leaked emails showed that Gupta-linked companies in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were set to receive a staggering R5.3bn in "fees" emanating from CSR’s Transnet contracts.



CSR's recent request to be exempted from sourcing local components worth R5bn set off alarm bells in the local rail industry.



"It is like CSR now wants a discount on its local content obligations because it had to pay the Guptas so much money to open up these contracts with Transnet," said one of several industry insiders News24 spoke to.



Two weeks ago, a collection of representatives from the local rail industry met with CRRC, CSR's new parent company, at the Birchwood hotel in Boksburg. Officials from Transnet and the DTI were also in attendance.



Representatives from CRRC, Transnet’s Chinese trains supplier, and other delegates at a recent engagement with local industry. (Pieter-Louis Myburgh, News24)

What started as a cordial session ended with some audience members – mostly owners or representatives of local companies with a footprint in the rail sector – openly showing their disgruntlement with CSR’s handling of the local content issue.



One audience member shouted that "corruption" had ruined the local industry’s chances of participating in the contract in a meaningful manner.



The DTI says it rejected CRRC's request because the OEM needed to make a greater effort to find local suppliers.



"The above exemption is the only request received to-date from CRRC (CSR), which has been rejected with the recommendation that the OEM intensifies its effort to find suitable local suppliers to locally manufacture and supply the required components in the bid to reduce the import content," said the DTI.



"Following the engagements with potential local suppliers and the session held on 12 March, CRRC has subsequently withdrawn the [request for] exemption," added the DTI.