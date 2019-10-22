 

EXCLUSIVE | Meyersdal 'hit': Dad of 'gentle giant' bodybuilder counted 11 bullet holes

2019-10-22 10:06

Riaan Grobler

Johan Reed, 34, who died in an apparent hit while sitting in his car outside the Virgin Active in Meyersdal on Monday, had as many as 11 bullet holes in his body, his father said.

The father, also Johan, was on the murder scene where he identified the body of his son, who was still lying crouched in his car. 

Reed, a well-known bodybuilder in the Alberton area, was a regular visitor to the gym. 

Police have since launched a manhunt for two suspects, News24 reported earlier. 

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased was seated in his car when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots at him, wounding him fatally," said police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters. 

"A case of murder will be investigated while the motive for the killing is unknown at this stage. Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects and are appealing to anyone who may have information that could lead to the apprehension of the suspects to call, or visit Brackendowns SAPS, or call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111," Peters said.

READ | Manhunt launched after man gunned down outside Virgin Active in Meyersdal

Reed's stepmother, Karen Reed, told News24 that the family was still reeling since the incident. 

"We still don't know what exactly happened. We suspect that it was a hit. Someone wanted to take him out."

She said she was told that her stepson had been involved in a violent altercation at the annual Lusito Land Festival in April. 

Johan Reed has been shot

Johan Reed, who was shot on Monday evening. (PHOTO: Supplied by Reed family)

Johan Reed has been shot.

(PHOTO: Supplied by Reed family)

'We are coming for you'

"In the process, he hit a woman by accident, which caused a huge ruckus. He was told: 'We are coming for you'.

"But we can't say for certain whether those people were involved or not."

She described her stepson as a "gym fanatic" who was energetic and full of life.

"He was a gentle giant who was loved by many. He had many friends. He had a great spirit." 

"His father is not handling his death well at all. He is extremely sad. He was on the scene [on Monday] where the police allowed him to see his son, which was not a good sight at all. He said he could count 11 bullet holes. 

"He told me: 'Hulle het my kind verniel' (They severely damaged my child)."  

Reed was in a relationship and was the father of a five-year old boy.   

He is survived by his parents and three brothers.

Read more on:    virgin active  |  johan reed  |  johannesburg  |  crime  |  shootings
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Alleged rapist of Reiger Park girl, 2, released due to lack of evidence

2019-10-22 09:58

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Python that survived stabbing and stoning set free
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 09:55 AM
Road name: M5 Northbound

Northbound
Cape Town 09:21 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One jackpot winner 2019-10-21 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 