 

EXCLUSIVE: NPA declines to prosecute Tom Moyane for alleged assault of teen

2018-07-19 07:00

Kyle Cowan

Suspended SARS commissioner Tom Moyane. (File, City Press)

Suspended SARS commissioner Tom Moyane. (File, City Press)

Suspended SARS commissioner Tom Moyane will not be prosecuted for the alleged assault of a 17-year-old girl, who is the mother of his grandchild, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed.

Gauteng NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane told News24 on Wednesday that prosecutors could see no prospects of a successful prosecution and decided not to pursue the charges.

Moyane is accused of tackling and kicking the teen in the face during a heated altercation at his Weltevreden Park home in May this year.

Medical reports from Helen Joseph Hospital dated May 15, showed that the teen had a bruised jaw, a cut to the inside of her cheek and a bruised abdomen.   

The girl's mother reported the incident at the Randburg police station and the case was transferred to the Honeydew SAPS.

Moyane was reportedly due to appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on June 1, but the matter was removed from the court roll and prosecutors indicated more time was required to investigate.

A final decision has now been made.

Mjonondwane could not provide any further details.

Assault 

News24 understands that the main witness to the assault is Moyane's son.

The Sunday Times previously reported that the teen had tried to intervene in an altercation between Moyane and his son when she was allegedly attacked.

Another family member, known only as Birthwell, was reportedly also present inside the home at the time of the alleged altercation.

It is understood that Moyane, who now lives in Centurion, did not wish for the young couple to be at the Weltevreden Park home and an argument erupted when he instructed them to leave.

He reportedly accused the teen of using witchcraft and allegedly blamed her for "destroying his empire".

The teen's mother said on Wednesday that she had a prearranged meeting with the Honeydew SAPS' station commander and the investigating officer assigned to the case on Thursday.

She was not aware of the NPA's decision, but said she remained hopeful that her meeting with police would provide clarity.

READ: I can't face my daughter if justice was to fail us - mom of woman Tom Moyane allegedly assaulted

"The commissioner welcomes the decision of the NPA and he will now focus on preparing for his disciplinary hearing on July 21 before Advocate Azar Bham, SC," Moyane's attorney Eric Mabuza told News24 on Wednesday.

tom moyane

