 

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Moyane wanted to collapse the ANC, say party vets

2019-05-19 07:00

Adriaan Basson

Tom Moyane. (Elvira Wood)

Tom Moyane. (Elvira Wood)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A group of ANC veterans, including former deputy foreign affairs minister Aziz Pahad, have penned a stinging rebuke of disgraced former tax boss Tom Moyane, effectively accusing him of attempting to collapse the ANC.

In a discussion document titled "Counter revolution, state capture and corruption in South Africa", Pahad and his co-authors Mongane Wally Serote, Snuki Zikalala, Thami Ntenteni and Fazel Randera say the ANC was mistaken to think a counter-revolutionary offensive against the party's progress would come from outside its ranks.

Instead, the "deployment of enemies of the ANC and what it stands for" had brought the country to the precipice.

Despite damaging allegations of state capture emerging from the Zondo Commission, the ANC managed to win its sixth national electoral victory last week by obtaining 57.5% of the national vote – the lowest majority in the party's history.

The Pahad document, a copy of which News24 had obtained, quotes extensively from the findings of the Nugent Commission into Moyane's destructive reign at the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

"The aim of all this was to weaken and destroy the capacity of SARS to collect the revenues without which the democratic government and state can neither exist nor function. The aim of all of this was therefore the defeat of the democratic revolution which our people had ushered in in 1994," the document reads.

Moyane was appointed as head of SARS by former president Jacob Zuma in 2014 after being extensively briefed by consulting firm Bain & Company on a new strategy for the receiver since October 2013. After his appointment, Moyane contracted Bain to overhaul the structure and strategy of SARS.

The authors question why Moyane would wreak havoc at SARS, quoting Nugent that "no responsible leader of a major and complex organisation would have acted as Mr Moyane did, with lasting impact on the current state of SARS".

The authors warn President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC that forces within the party are conspiring to defeat the "democratic revolution".

These include "enemies of the revolution" who are deployed by the ANC in state institutions and a "cohort of incompetents" deployed by the ANC who "wittingly or unwittingly become part of the counter-revolution through no fault of their own".

The authors argue that the ANC's policies have been distorted by "enemies of the ANC and what it stands for".

The governing party has been "denuded of its ideological content and is available to be persuaded by all and sundry".

The authors argue that the ANC was mistaken to think the defeat of apartheid was the end of "apartheid forces" and that a "counter-revolutionary offensive" against democracy would come from outside its ranks.

"Taking all this into account, it is clear that the country is in the grip of a general political, economic and social crisis which became entrenched in the last nine to ten years. This crisis became entrenched because our system of governance had been captured by forces beholden to the counter-revolution," they write.

The document quotes from a book by author Nadja Manghezi titled They were part of us and we were part of them: The ANC in Mozambique from 1976 to 1990, that details Moyane's time in exile in that country.

After being involved in student politics at the University of the North, Moyane and his parents decided that he should travel to Mozambique in 1976, camouflaged as a retrenched Mozambican mine worker with oversized clothes and his hair uncombed.

He flew out of then Jan Smuts Airport (now OR Tambo International Airport) on board a TAP (Portuguese Airline) plane with his university documents in a battered suitcase, wrote Manghezi. Moyane told the author he met Zuma in 1976 in Mozambique.

"When President Jacob Zuma appointed Tom Moyane as SARS commissioner in 2014, this was to cap a 38-year old relationship between these two gentlemen."

News24 sent questions to Moyane via his attorney Eric Mabuza. The former tax boss is yet to respond.

Read more on:    anc  |  sars  |  tom moyane
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Teenager riding bicycle killed after being struck by car

2019-05-18 22:13

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Three jackpot winners in Saturday's Daily Lotto draw 2019-05-18 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 