EXCLUSIVE: VBS liquidators want to attach Nkandla if defaulting Zuma cannot pay back loan

Former
president Jacob Zuma has to cough up R7.3m to pay back his bond from VBS - or
he could lose his Nkandla property.
Court papers filed by VBS Mutual
Bank's liquidator, Anoosh Rooplal, showed Zuma had defaulted on the multimillion-rand
loan extended to him by the bank in 2016.
Rooplal and VBS are asking the
court to grant an order forcing Zuma to pay up, or give an order that will
allow VBS to execute on the property - a section of land owned by the Ingonyama
Trust named Nxamalala Farm, and on which Nkandla is built.
Zuma
secured a much-publicised bond from VBS that he used to pay R7.8m to the South
African Reserve Bank in September 2016 as part of what he owed for the cost of
extensive upgrades to his Nkandla homestead after he became president in 2009.
The
upgrades, which were initially sold as security upgrades, cost South African
taxpayers R250m and included a swimming pool, cattle kraal and amphitheatre.
In March
2016, the Constitutional Court confirmed the report by former Public Protector
Thuli Madonsela into the Nkandla saga was binding. She found Zuma was personally
liable for some of the costs.
According
to court papers, Zuma fell behind on the repayments of the VBS loan for the
first time in August 2018, when he was in arrears of R109 568.
VBS and
Rooplal sent him a letter of demand for the arrears around the same time.
Following
the letter of demand, Zuma "effected sporadic repayments all of which were
less than the agreed monthly instalments".
According
to the loan agreement attached to the court papers, Zuma's monthly instalments were R69 000 per month over 240 months (20
years) on a total loan amount of just shy of R8m.All told, he would have
paid VBS R16m.
As
of August 2019, the arrears on the loan amounts to more than R550 000, which
has prompted the bank to call up the entire outstanding loan amount of R7.3m.
According to court papers filed
in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg, Zuma now has until
September 14 to file a notice to state whether or not he will defend the
summons, and 20 days after that to file papers in response to the summons.
The papers also detail numerous
attempts by VBS liquidator Rooplal and his attorneys to get Zuma to pay the
arrears, to no avail.
VBS was placed under liquidation
last year after which it soon emerged that the bank's executives had allegedly stolen,
through various schemes, R1.8bn over several years.
In an explosive investigation
report titled The Great
Bank Heist, advocate Terry Motau detailed how the bank was looted
into the ground.
Since then, Rooplal and his
attorneys - Werksmans - have systematically begun taking civil action against
those implicated in the report.
Zuma is the latest in a long line
of beneficiaries of looted VBS cash to come under fire.
After
falling behind in 2018, he never fully caught up on his loan, court papers
show. According to the loan agreement, if he missed one payment and did not
settle the amount within 20 days, VBS had the right to call up the full balance
of the loan.
Court papers show VBS and Rooplal
gave Zuma far more leeway than 20 days:
May 6, 2019 - VBS/Rooplal wrote
to Zuma's lawyer, Dan Mantsha, demanding urgent payment of the full arrears;
May 7, 2019 - Zuma's lawyers
confirmed to VBS that he would settle the full outstanding amount by no later
than May 31, 2019 - Zuma failed to effect the payment as agreed;
June
18, 2019 - VBS/Rooplal again give Zuma 20 days' notice to pay the full arrears.
Zuma fails to do so;
As at August 31, 2019, Zuma is in
arrears on his VBS loan to the tune of R558 691, and all told he owes R7 345
849.
News24 previously reported VBS
had also paid the money to Zuma and only obtained his signature on documents
giving the bank security over the loan in June 2017.
At the time of writing, a
spokesperson for Zuma had not responded to questions relating to the matter.