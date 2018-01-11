 

Expect drastic decision in budget speech on funding free education – Gigaba

2018-01-11 18:07

Lizeka Tandwa

Malusi Gigaba is the minister of finance. (Picture: Gallo Getty)

Malusi Gigaba is the minister of finance. (Picture: Gallo Getty)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

East London – Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is feeling the pressure in his search for money to fund President Jacob Zuma's free higher education plan and has warned that drastic decisions must be expected in his February budget speech. 

"The concern about funding is genuine given the fact that we have announced that there is a R51bn shortfall in the budget for this financial year. We had indicated that any additional budget programme would have to be funded in a way that does not breach the expenditure ceiling.

"Secondly, [we had indicated] that we would need to implement certain measures, both in terms of expenditure cuts and revenue enhancement, in order to take care of any additional budget pressure," he said.

OPINION: Cancel arms deal, questionable SOE procurements to fund free education

However, he did not indicate where the cuts would be made. 

Gigaba was speaking to News24 after his keynote address at the Eastern Cape Progressive Youth in Business breakfast as part of the party's 106th birthday celebrations in East London on Thursday.

In December, Zuma made the surprise announcement for free higher education for students from households with a total income of R350 000 or less. 

'The decision has been made'

His decision came after the Heher Commission found that the country could not afford free education. 

Opposition party EFF has been encouraging those who want to study further to go to institutions of higher learning in their numbers to demand to be registered despite some universities stating that they would not allow walk-ins. 

READ: Rights commission wants answers on fee-free education plan

Six people were injured following a stampede ahead of registration at the Capricorn TVET College in Polokwane on Thursday morning.

On the free education plan, Gigaba said: "It wasn't going to be very easy to start implementing this in a seamless way right from the outset. I think we needed to expect that there will be challenges and therefore we need to deal with those challenges." 

He added that while this financial year would prove to be a challenge for Treasury, the process would become more seamless over the next two years than it was "at the present moment".

"The decision has been made. What we are working on are details to outline how the funding is going to be provided," Gigaba said. 

Read more on:    malusi ­gigaba  |  education

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

State capture inquiry: Mkhwebane's actions 'reflect captured person' – SACP

2018-01-11 17:39

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students); or surname (IEB Students) to view results

ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
Late poet laureate Kgositsile helped shape hip hop culture
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 16:10 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:13 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday, January 10 2018-01-10 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 