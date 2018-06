What To Read Next

Cash-in-transit heist on Jakes Gerwel Drive near Hanover Park in Cape Town. (Supplied)

Western Cape police have confirmed there was a cash-in-transit heist on Jakes Gerwel Drive, near Hanover Park in Cape Town, on Monday morning.

"At this stage I can confirm that there was a [cash-in-transit heist], but we are still gathering more information," Colonel Brenda Muridili told News24.

Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) general secretary Dennis George also confirmed the incident. Some cash-in-transit staff are represented by unions under the federation.

Bystanders at the scene, some wearing gowns, told News24 that they had heard shots being fired earlier. Residents said they also heard a bomb go off.

One side of the G4S van was torn open. A forensic team was collecting evidence from the vehicle.

The incident happened 200m from the Philippi police station.

More to follow.



Forensics and police officers comb the scene of a cash-in-transit heist for clues on Jakes Gerwel Drive in Cape Town. (Jenni Evans/News24)



I'm at the scene of a #cashintransit heist in Hanover Park, Cape Town. G4 van being guarded by heavily armed police who won't let media close because of forensics collection. @TeamNews24 — Jenni Evans (@itchybyte) June 18, 2018

Markers showing bullet casings at the scene of the Hanover Park #CashInTransit heist @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/LAPEEv3CoR — Jenni Evans (@itchybyte) June 18, 2018

Forensics collecting more evidence bags at the #CashInTransit heist in Cape Town. The immediate area is surrounded by wet and muddy grassland and other forensics guys are picking through the grass @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/UjV5CWmLLp — Jenni Evans (@itchybyte) June 18, 2018

There's also money lying in the road. From this distance it looks like R50s or R200s. @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/i5fuNBbPjt — Jenni Evans (@itchybyte) June 18, 2018

58 luminous green markers to mark each bullet casing at the Cape Town #CashinTransit scene. There are more dark green and yellow markings on the road. Police still mum on details such as injuries, but it must have been a massive shootout. @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/BzKeUr1rLC — Jenni Evans (@itchybyte) June 18, 2018

Cape Town's explosives and bomb disposal unit also out to examine the #CashInTransit scene @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/dZG5hzK75S — Jenni Evans (@itchybyte) June 18, 2018

