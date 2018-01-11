Extortion case: Modack to remain behind bars for at least 2 more weeks

Cape Town – Controversial businessman Nafiz Modack and his four co-accused face at least another two weeks in custody, as their attempt to be released on bail drags on.

The application, which started in December, was meant to proceed in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

However, Charl Kinnear – a police officer investigating fights in clubs around Cape Town, who has been testifying in the matter and who was expected back in the witness box – was ill and did not attend court.

State prosecutor Adiel Jansen said a doctor had booked Kinnear off work for the week.

Jansen said a doctor's certificate showing this had been provided.

Detained for longer

The application was therefore postponed to January 16. Modack and his co-accused were to be held in Pollsmoor Prison until then.

A further potential date for the bail application to continue during the week thereafter was also to be set. This means a decision on whether or not Modack and his co-accused are to be released from custody is unlikely on January 16.

A new prosecutor, from the Director of Public Prosecutions' office, is set to take the matter over from Jansen.



Modack is accused alongside Colin Booysen – the brother of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome Booysen – Jacques Cronje, Ashley Fields, and Carl Lakay.

They face extortion charges relating to nightclub security.

For a detailed breakdown on what has been happening in the underworld nightclub security takeover, see News24's showcase Underworld Unmasked

The men were arrested on December 15.

During their bail application so far, Kinnear has been the only witness called by the State to testify. It is not yet clear if more witnesses are to be called by the State.

Detailed allegations

Kinnear testified about several claims, including that Modack wanted controversial businessman Mark Lifman and Jerome Booysen killed.

He also said that Modack had recorded several conversations between himself and others.

In one conversation, Kinnear had testified, Modack spoke to a man in Serbia who was also used as a source in author Jacques Pauw's critically acclaimed booked The President's Keepers.

Kinnear had said this hinted at Modack's influence and showed his proximity to government officials.