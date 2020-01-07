Extra-curricular activities and YouTube no hindrance for St Andrew's pupil who netted 9 distinctions

Pearl Dumbu's agonising wait for her matric results was worth it.

The former St Andrew's School for Girls pupil achieved nine distinctions – for Mathematics, Advanced Programme (AP) Mathematics, Life Sciences, Physical Sciences, History, AP English, English, Life Orientation and Afrikaans.

Pearl attributed her excellence to being "somewhat organised" and the fact that her friends at boarding school kept her in check and assured that they were available for any queries she had.

In addition, she said her parents, Yvonne and Stanford, gave her a little nudge when she became too engrossed in YouTube while nesting in her room.

However, her proud mother said she didn't have to do much nudging: "She is very self-driven."

When News24 chatted to Pearl, she did not know her results but hoped that all had gone well considering her year had not been all about academics.

Hard balancing act

She also had to make time for her duties as part of the school's student leadership.

"So, it was kind of hard balancing all of these things and I would feel like I was just catching up all the time."

Pearl said at times she felt as though she was a "last-minute person" with her workload and other commitments. She also squeezed in choir, marimba, first aid, acapella, orchestra, and plays.

She said AP Maths and English Extra pushed her out of her comfort zone so that she read texts she would not have considered otherwise, and for making her faster with her core Maths skills.

When she had spare time, she watched a variety of topics on YouTube, such as science news and concept explainers, political channels that analyse global trends and of course an occasional "bit of Dr Phil".

'I'm passionate about science'

She is not planning on taking a gap year and is hoping to go into entrepreneurship involving the sciences.

"I'm passionate about science, but I'm also thinking of practical solution development. I don't actually know what I would do if I did have a gap year," she laughed.

"Currently, I'm quite excited to get into studying. The holidays are already getting a bit long…"

St Andrew's School for Girls in Johannesburg said: "We are thrilled to announce that for the 31st year in succession our matriculation class has achieved a 100% pass rate with all girls qualifying for tertiary studies. 99% of our girls achieved a bachelor degree pass."