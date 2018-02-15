 

Extreme security as 'Steroid King' murder accused appear in court

2018-02-15 19:43

Caryn Dolley

Extreme security, including several tactical response team police officers who kept their faces covered, were present at the Wynberg Magistrate's Court for the appearance of four men accused of killing Brian Wainstein. (Caryn Dolley, News24)

Extreme security, including several tactical response team police officers who kept their faces covered, were present at the Wynberg Magistrate's Court for the appearance of four men accused of killing Brian Wainstein. (Caryn Dolley, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - More than a dozen police officers - some of them with fabric covering their faces and carrying rifles - were stationed around the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town on Thursday, where four men accused of killing an international steroid smuggler appeared.

Cheslin Adams, Fabian Cupido and brothers Matthew and Sheldon Breet appeared in the court on murder charges.

Brian Wainstein, known as the international "Steroid King", was shot dead in his Constantia home in August 2017.

Wainstein’s name has recently been brought up during the bail application of suspected underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack, who is facing extortion and intimidation charges along with four others.

During Modack’s bail application, which has also involved several police officers monitoring proceedings for security reasons, it emerged that Wainstein had threatened controversial businessman Mark Lifman before he was murdered.

For a detailed breakdown on what has been happening in the underworld nightclub security takeover, see News24's showcase Underworld Unmasked

It is understood that strict security measures surround the four men accused of being involved in Wainstein’s killing because of suspicions that they may be targeted as a result of the allegations they face in court.

Heavy police presence

Before, during and after Adams, Cupido and the Breet brothers appeared in the dock on Thursday, tactical response team officers wearing bulletproof vests were stationed inside and outside the court building.

When the four accused took to the dock, one of the officers remained at the door to the courtroom which is used by the public.

No one, aside from court and correctional services officials were then allowed inside the courtroom.

Four more officers stood near the entrance of the holding cells leading to the dock.

A bail application was expected to proceed on Thursday, however, during their appearance, it was heard that the legal representative of Adams and Cupido was ill.

The matter was therefore postponed to next month.

Before the four were transported from the court building, several armed tactical response team officers, some of them with their faces covered, were positioned around the back of the court building.

Extreme security, including several tactical response team police officers who kept their faces covered, were present at the Wynberg Magistrate's Court for the appearance of four men accused of killing Brian Wainstein. (Pictures: Caryn Dolley, News24)

Some stood clutching rifles at their sides.

When the accused were driven from the court building, tactical response team officers in other vehicles drove ahead and behind them.

One vehicle at the back was driven with its door open. An officer stationed at the door removed his firearm from its holster as the vehicle started moving.

In November, News24 reported that items, including explosives, allegedly linked to the Breet brothers, were discovered by the Hawks.

READ: Explosives, firearm discovered in Hawks ‘underworld’ search linked to murder suspect

The explosives were discovered in a storage facility in Kraaifontein, while a firearm and ammunition were seized at a residential address.

Two South African National Defence Force radios were also confiscated during this Hawks operation.

Previously sources told News24 that Wainstein was the target of a hit.

About two weeks ago, his name had been brought up during Modack’s bail application.

During proceedings, the legal representative of one of Modack’s co-accused had played an audio clip.

READ: 'I will destroy you': Steroid King's threat to Mark Lifman before his murder

In the recording, Lifman can be heard talking to a second man who says he is on his way to "Brian".

Lifman then says "you guys" were told who to be careful of, and that this included "that fat f##k" the second man was on his way to see.

A third man's voice, believed to be that of Weinstein, then suddenly interrupts. This man sounds infuriated and shouts at Lifman, swearing several times.

"You're a f###ing dead bastard... I'm going to f##k you up... If I see you, I will destroy you. Do you understand me?," the third man shouts.

The clip then ends.

Modack is facing the extortion and intimidation charges in Cape Town, along with Jacques Cronje, Carl Lakay, Ashley Fields and Colin Booysen - the brother of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome Booysen.

They are expected to hear whether or not they will be granted bail in this matter on February 28.

Modack and Cronje also face an extortion case in Johannesburg and are expected to appear in a court there on Monday.

Read more on:    brian wainstein  |  nafiz modack  |  cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Tutu retires as global ambassador of scandal-hit Oxfam

2018-02-15 19:38

Inside News24

 
/News
Watch as Cyril Ramaphosa is sworn in as SA president
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Dunoon 18:47 PM
Road name: Malibongwe Drive

Cape Town 17:52 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday, February 14 2018-02-14 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 