Extreme security as 'Steroid King' murder accused appear in court

Extreme security, including several tactical response team police officers who kept their faces covered, were present at the Wynberg Magistrate's Court for the appearance of four men accused of killing Brian Wainstein. (Caryn Dolley, News24)

Cape Town - More than a dozen police officers - some of them with fabric covering their faces and carrying rifles - were stationed around the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town on Thursday, where four men accused of killing an international steroid smuggler appeared.

Cheslin Adams, Fabian Cupido and brothers Matthew and Sheldon Breet appeared in the court on murder charges.

Brian Wainstein, known as the international "Steroid King", was shot dead in his Constantia home in August 2017.

Wainstein’s name has recently been brought up during the bail application of suspected underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack, who is facing extortion and intimidation charges along with four others.

During Modack’s bail application, which has also involved several police officers monitoring proceedings for security reasons, it emerged that Wainstein had threatened controversial businessman Mark Lifman before he was murdered.

For a detailed breakdown on what has been happening in the underworld nightclub security takeover, see News24's showcase Underworld Unmasked

It is understood that strict security measures surround the four men accused of being involved in Wainstein’s killing because of suspicions that they may be targeted as a result of the allegations they face in court.

Heavy police presence

Before, during and after Adams, Cupido and the Breet brothers appeared in the dock on Thursday, tactical response team officers wearing bulletproof vests were stationed inside and outside the court building.

When the four accused took to the dock, one of the officers remained at the door to the courtroom which is used by the public.

No one, aside from court and correctional services officials were then allowed inside the courtroom.

Four more officers stood near the entrance of the holding cells leading to the dock.

A bail application was expected to proceed on Thursday, however, during their appearance, it was heard that the legal representative of Adams and Cupido was ill.

The matter was therefore postponed to next month.

Before the four were transported from the court building, several armed tactical response team officers, some of them with their faces covered, were positioned around the back of the court building.

Extreme security, including several tactical response team police officers who kept their faces covered, were present at the Wynberg Magistrate's Court for the appearance of four men accused of killing Brian Wainstein. (Pictures: Caryn Dolley, News24)

Some stood clutching rifles at their sides.

When the accused were driven from the court building, tactical response team officers in other vehicles drove ahead and behind them.

One vehicle at the back was driven with its door open. An officer stationed at the door removed his firearm from its holster as the vehicle started moving.

In November, News24 reported that items, including explosives, allegedly linked to the Breet brothers, were discovered by the Hawks.

READ: Explosives, firearm discovered in Hawks ‘underworld’ search linked to murder suspect

The explosives were discovered in a storage facility in Kraaifontein, while a firearm and ammunition were seized at a residential address.

Two South African National Defence Force radios were also confiscated during this Hawks operation.

Previously sources told News24 that Wainstein was the target of a hit.

About two weeks ago, his name had been brought up during Modack’s bail application.

During proceedings, the legal representative of one of Modack’s co-accused had played an audio clip.

READ: 'I will destroy you': Steroid King's threat to Mark Lifman before his murder

In the recording, Lifman can be heard talking to a second man who says he is on his way to "Brian".

Lifman then says "you guys" were told who to be careful of, and that this included "that fat f##k" the second man was on his way to see.

A third man's voice, believed to be that of Weinstein, then suddenly interrupts. This man sounds infuriated and shouts at Lifman, swearing several times.

"You're a f###ing dead bastard... I'm going to f##k you up... If I see you, I will destroy you. Do you understand me?," the third man shouts.

The clip then ends.

Modack is facing the extortion and intimidation charges in Cape Town, along with Jacques Cronje, Carl Lakay, Ashley Fields and Colin Booysen - the brother of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome Booysen.

They are expected to hear whether or not they will be granted bail in this matter on February 28.

Modack and Cronje also face an extortion case in Johannesburg and are expected to appear in a court there on Monday.

