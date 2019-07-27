Facebook car sale con: Cop, 2 accomplices released on bail after spate of robberies

A policeman and two accomplices accused of robbing supposed clients in a Facebook car sale con are each out on R4 000 bail, North West police said on Saturday.

Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said 45-year-old Taung officer Taolo Maphasane and co-accused Mothusi Khudunyana, also 45, and Matlhoapudi Maboitshega, 63, briefly appeared in the Taung Magistrate's Court on Friday on charges of robbery and fraud.

The provincial Commercial Crime Unit apprehended them on Thursday following two months of "intensive investigations", Funani said.



"It is alleged that, as part of committing the crimes, the police officer and his accomplices would place vehicle sale advertisements on Facebook. Upon responding to the advertisement, potential clients would be told to go to Klerksdorp to view the vehicle.

"As a result and on showing interest, the clients would be requested to either pay cash or deposit money into a bank account. The unsuspecting clients would then be convinced to drive to Taung with the suspects to collect the documents. According to information available at this stage, reports suggest that once in Taung, the clients would be taken to a certain house and robbed of their personal belongings."

Six cases of robbery and fraud were opened at the Taung police station between May and July.

The case was postponed to August 29.

Acting North West police commissioner Major General Ryno Naidoo said in a statement that members involved in criminal activities "have no place in the organisation and … will be dealt with accordingly".

