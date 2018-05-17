Facebook murder: Accused gives journalists middle finger as bail application is postponed

The KwaZulu-Natal man accused of killing his girlfriend and allegedly confessing to it on Facebook gave the media the middle finger on Thursday as journalists took photographs and videos of him in the Durban Magistrate's Court.

When an angry Magistrate Mohamed Motala reprimanded the accused, Thabani Mzolo, for leaving the dock before Motala had left the court, Mzolo replied: "It's them," referring to the journalists.

Deputy police minister Bongani Mkongi was also in the court at the time.

Mzolo allegedly shot dead his ex-girlfriend, Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) student Zolile Khumalo, before taking to Facebook and allegedly confessing to the crime.

In the Facebook post, he wrote in isiZulu: "Konke kwaphenduka umlando ukube benginamandla bengzomvusa silungise amaphutha ngomlomo ...kodwa mnj kuphi laa ngba usehambe wangshiya ngingasashongo ukt ngyamxolela (sic)."

The post is loosely translated as: "It is surreal. If I had the power I would bring her back so that we can right our wrongs by talking. But that's no longer possible because she has left me without me having told her that I forgive her."

When one of Mzolo's Facebook friends asked him what had happened, he wrote, "Ndoda ngombulele uMy zozo (sic) (Man, I killed my Zozo)."

It is suspected that he posted the message shortly after allegedly committing the crime.

The case was postponed to June 19 for a bail application.

He is in custody until then.