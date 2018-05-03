 

Facebook murder: Hundreds gather for court appearance

2018-05-03 11:55

Kaveel Singh

In his original Facebook post, the man said he wished the pair could have resolved their issues through talking about them, but it was too late because the woman was gone. (Facebook screen grab)

Hundreds of students, many believed to be from the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT), gathered outside the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday for the appearance of the man who apparently confessed on Facebook to the murder of his girlfriend, Zolile Khumalo.

The students marched in numbers from Point Road to the court building and held placards as they chanted anti-women abuse slogans. Many were dressed in ANC, IFP and EFF regalia.

Khumalo's 23-year-old boyfriend is accused of killing her. 

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said police were called to the university residence, Lonsdale in South Beach, Durban in the early hours of Wednesday.

"When police arrived, they found a 21-year-old with multiple gunshots," said Zwane.

The incident at this stage is suspected to have been part of a domestic dispute, said Zwane.

The accused took to Facebook to apparently confess to the crime.

In a Facebook post, the man wrote in isiZulu: "Konke kwaphenduka umlando ukube benginamandla bengzomvusa silungise amaphutha ngomlomo ...kodwa mnj kuphi laa ngba usehambe wangshiya ngingasashongo ukt ngyamxolela (sic)."

Loosely translated, it said: "It is surreal. If I had the power I would bring her back so that we can right our wrongs by talking. But that's no longer possible because she has left me without me having told her that I forgive her."

When one of the man's Facebook friends asked him what had happened, he wrote: "Ndoda ngombulele uMy zozo (sic)". The response translates to: "Man, I killed my Zozo."  

It is suspected that he wrote the post shortly after allegedly committing the crime.


