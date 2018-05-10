Facebook murder: Zolile Khumalo murder accused back in the dock

Thabani Mzolo, 23, the former Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) student accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend Zolile Khumalo is to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Mzolo is accused of shooting and killing Khumalo in her university residence last week Wednesday.

He has been charged with murder and the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Deputy Minister of Police Bongani Mkongi confirmed he would be attending the court proceedings and was expected to receive a memorandum from students who are scheduled to march to court on Thursday.

Following the shooting, Mzolo took to Facebook to apparently confess to the crime.

In the Facebook post, he wrote in isiZulu: "Konke kwaphenduka umlando ukube benginamandla bengzomvusa silungise amaphutha ngomlomo ...kodwa mnj kuphi laa ngba usehambe wangshiya ngingasashongo ukt ngyamxolela (sic)."

It is loosely translated as: "It is surreal. If I had the power I would bring her back so that we can right our wrongs by talking. But that's no longer possible because she has left me without me having told her that I forgive her."

When one of Mzolo's Facebook friends asked him what had happened, he wrote: "Ndoda ngombulele uMy zozo (sic)". (Man, I killed my Zozo".)

It is suspected that he wrote the post shortly after allegedly committing the crime.

At his first appearance in court last week, Mzolo was criticised for smiling and for appearing upbeat as the charges were read out.

