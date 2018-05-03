Facebook murder: Zolile Khumalo murder-accused smiles in the dock

The KwaZulu-Natal man accused of murdering 21-year-old Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) student Zolile Khumalo and posting about it on Facebook, appeared upbeat and full of smiles at his first appearance in connection with her murder at the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

During his brief court appearance, 23-year-old Thabani Mzolo, who is believed to be Khumalo's boyfriend, was dressed in a red hoodie and blue jeans.

He smiled as journalists snapped photographs of him.



He has been charged with murder and the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Mzolo is in custody and the case was postponed to May 10 for further investigation.

Hundreds of students, many from MUT, gathered outside the court and tried to force their way onto the premises to get a glimpse of Mzolo.

The students marched in their numbers from Point Road to the court and held up placards and chanted anti-woman abuse slogans. Many were dressed in ANC, IFP and EFF regalia.

"Up and until justice is served, we will be in court. It's not wrong for her to tell him she doesn't love him anymore. Every woman in SA is devastated by this incident," said MUT's SRC president Sandile Dlamini.

Commenting on the fact that Mzolo smiled in court, Dlamini said: "He has no remorse. To him, he is happy about what he did. That is a major concern for us."

"There is enough evidence to send Mzolo straight to Westville Prison."

'Man, I killed my Zozo'

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said police were called to the university residence Lonsdale in South Beach, Durban in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

"When police arrived, they found a 21-year-old with multiple gunshots," said Zwane.

The incident at this stage is suspected to have been part of a domestic dispute, said Zwane.

MUT students says the killing of #ZolileKhumalo as unjust. Massive crowd outside court

The accused took to Facebook to apparently confess to the crime.

In the Facebook post, he wrote in isiZulu: "Konke kwaphenduka umlando ukube benginamandla bengzomvusa silungise amaphutha ngomlomo ...kodwa mnj kuphi laa ngba usehambe wangshiya ngingasashongo ukt ngyamxolela (sic)."

It is loosely translated as: "It is surreal. If I had the power I would bring her back so that we can right our wrongs by talking. But that's no longer possible because she has left me without me having told her that I forgive her."

When one of Mzolo's Facebook friends asked him what had happened, he wrote: "Ndoda ngombulele uMy zozo (sic)". (Man, I killed my Zozo".)

It is suspected that he wrote the post shortly after allegedly committing the crime.

