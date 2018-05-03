 

Facebook murder: Zolile Khumalo murder-accused smiles in the dock

2018-05-03 13:15

Kaveel Singh

Zolile Khumalo murder-accused Thabani Mzolo in court. (Kaveel Singh/News24)

Zolile Khumalo murder-accused Thabani Mzolo in court. (Kaveel Singh/News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The KwaZulu-Natal man accused of murdering 21-year-old Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) student Zolile Khumalo and posting about it on Facebook, appeared upbeat and full of smiles at his first appearance in connection with her murder at the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

During his brief court appearance, 23-year-old Thabani Mzolo, who is believed to be Khumalo's boyfriend, was dressed in a red hoodie and blue jeans.

He smiled as journalists snapped photographs of him.

He has been charged with murder and the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

ALSO READ: Facebook murder: Hundreds gather for court appearance

Mzolo is in custody and the case was postponed to May 10 for further investigation.

Hundreds of students, many from MUT, gathered outside the court and tried to force their way onto the premises to get a glimpse of Mzolo.

The students marched in their numbers from Point Road to the court and held up placards and chanted anti-woman abuse slogans. Many were dressed in ANC, IFP and EFF regalia.

"Up and until justice is served, we will be in court. It's not wrong for her to tell him she doesn't love him anymore. Every woman in SA is devastated by this incident," said MUT's SRC president Sandile Dlamini.

Commenting on the fact that Mzolo smiled in court, Dlamini said: "He has no remorse. To him, he is happy about what he did. That is a major concern for us."

"There is enough evidence to send Mzolo straight to Westville Prison."

'Man, I killed my Zozo'

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said police were called to the university residence Lonsdale in South Beach, Durban in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

"When police arrived, they found a 21-year-old with multiple gunshots," said Zwane.

The incident at this stage is suspected to have been part of a domestic dispute, said Zwane.

The accused took to Facebook to apparently confess to the crime.

In the Facebook post, he wrote in isiZulu: "Konke kwaphenduka umlando ukube benginamandla bengzomvusa silungise amaphutha ngomlomo ...kodwa mnj kuphi laa ngba usehambe wangshiya ngingasashongo ukt ngyamxolela (sic)."

It is loosely translated as: "It is surreal. If I had the power I would bring her back so that we can right our wrongs by talking. But that's no longer possible because she has left me without me having told her that I forgive her."

ALSO READ: Arrested KZN student confessed on Facebook to killing ex-girlfriend

When one of Mzolo's Facebook friends asked him what had happened, he wrote: "Ndoda ngombulele uMy zozo (sic)". (Man, I killed my Zozo".)

It is suspected that he wrote the post shortly after allegedly committing the crime.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    zolile khumalo  |  durban  |  crime  |  social networks

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Hope for Mafefe residents as asbestos road is replaced

58 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Suspected arsonist ends up in flames during bus strike
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, May 2 2018-05-02 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 