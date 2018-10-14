Fake diamonds, fake drugs and counterfeit cash seized as 5 nabbed in suspected OLX scam

Five foreign nationals believed to be part of a syndicate targeting OLX advertisers are expected to appear in the Vanderbiljpark Magistrate's Court on Monday, Gauteng police said.

They were arrested by the province's specific crimes investigation unit and the national crime intelligence unit during a take down operation on Thursday in Vereeniging, said police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini on Sunday.

Police seized fake diamonds, fake drugs and counterfeit money during their arrests, said Dlamini.

The suspects arrest came after several complaints of kidnapping, assault and armed robbery were lodged by several victims they allegedly targeted by pretending to buy their advertised goods.

The suspects would make an appointment with the victims to purchase goods and during their meeting they would kidnap them.

Dlamini said the suspects would then entrap the victims by placing fake diamonds and drugs in their possession.

"Then other suspects posing as police officers will confront the victims about the diamonds and drugs and demand large sums of money as a guarantee that they would not be arrested or detained," he said.

Dlamini said the victims who did not cooperate were allegedly assaulted and kept hostage.

Dlamini said more than 400 suspects were arrested for various crimes including possession of unlicenced firearms, possession of suspected stolen goods, kidnapping, armed robbery, attempted murder and driving under the influence of liquor during the Buya Mthetho operation.

"Fake diamonds, uncut diamonds, fake drugs, counterfeit money, top brand jewellery, Ivory, metro police uniform, hijacked motor vehicles and 15 firearms including two rifles and hundreds of rounds of ammunition are some of the goods that police have seized during the Buya Mthetho operations and specialised investigations by Gauteng Specific Crimes Investigations and National Crime Intelligence (units)," he said.

He said the suspects are due to appear in various magistrates courts on Monday facing charges ranging from possession of unlicensed firearms, possession of stolen goods, house robbery, attempted murder and driving under the influence of alcohol.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.



- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter