Fake notice: Schools are not close, dept confirms

Ditau Primary School in Soweto is falling apart at the seams. Toilets are not working and roofs are rotting away, putting pupils' lives in harm's way. WATCH

The Gauteng department of education has rejected claims on social media that schools will remain closed on Tuesday, following the death of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the false message circulated on social media, which was attributed to "district officials", informed pupils that schools would not be open on Tuesday.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the department distanced itself from the message.

"It is unfortunate that such a misleading message is widely circulated [on] social media. We wish to distance ourselves from this unwarranted said message.

"We would like to welcome our [pupils] and hope they are ready and looking forward to excelling in term two, " Lesufi added.