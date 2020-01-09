Fake! NPA distances Shamila Batohi from bogus Twitter account

A fake account purporting to belong to National Prosecuting Authority’s boss Shamila Batohi continues to tweet, despite being reported numerous times by the NPA’s official account.

The NPA slammed the fake account purporting to belong Batohi, confirming that she does not have a Twitter account.

This follows a tweet by the fake account, saying "high-profile" arrests were to happen soon.

In reply, the NPA confirmed that the account was fake and had been reported "many times".



Despite this, the user of the account is still tweeting, the most recent saying: "My mission is to be the most accessible NPA head. I want to serve South Africans with dignity."

