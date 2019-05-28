Fake roadworthy certificate syndicate bust

Three people were arrested for producing fraudulent roadworthy certificates as authorities closed in on a syndicate understood to operate in Port Elizabeth and Brits, the Road Traffic Management Corporation said on Tuesday.

The sting comes after six months of investigating by the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit.

"Roadworthy certificates were issued for vehicles that were not physically tested," said spokesperson Simon Zwane.

The operation that produced roadworthy certificates on order was bust in a swoop on a vehicle testing station in Port Elizabeth in a joint operation with the Hawks.

Zwane said this came as the Mokopane Magistrate's Court in Limpopo sentenced a former national traffic police officer to six years direct imprisonment for corruption.

Rodney Dagalo Ramusia, 29, was arrested in May 2018 on the R101 near Malotane where he was extorting bribes from motorists.

"He stopped an undercover agent and demanded a R200 bribe instead of discontinuing the vehicle and issuing a fine," said Zwane.

He said the RTMC welcomed the arrests and conviction of Ramusia.

