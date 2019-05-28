 

Fake roadworthy certificate syndicate bust

2019-05-28 21:35

Jenni Evans

PHOTO: Getty Images

PHOTO: Getty Images

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Three people were arrested for producing fraudulent roadworthy certificates as authorities closed in on a syndicate understood to operate in Port Elizabeth and Brits, the Road Traffic Management Corporation said on Tuesday. 

The sting comes after six months of investigating by the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit. 

"Roadworthy certificates were issued for vehicles that were not physically tested," said spokesperson Simon Zwane.

The operation that produced roadworthy certificates on order was bust in a swoop on a vehicle testing station in Port Elizabeth in a joint operation with the Hawks. 

Zwane said this came as the Mokopane Magistrate's Court in Limpopo sentenced a former national traffic police officer to six years direct imprisonment for corruption. 

Rodney Dagalo Ramusia, 29, was arrested in May 2018 on the R101 near Malotane where he was extorting bribes from motorists. 

"He stopped an undercover agent and demanded a R200 bribe instead of discontinuing the vehicle and issuing a fine," said Zwane. 

He said the RTMC welcomed the arrests and conviction of Ramusia.

NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mabuyane announces Eastern Cape cabinet

2019-05-28 20:55

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, May 28 47 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 