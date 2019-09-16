Fake visas put the brakes on driving permit fraud in Stellenbosch

One person has been arrested and almost 10 others are wanted for applying for traffic documentation with fake visas, the Stellenbosch Municipality said in a statement on Monday.

The suspects arrived on different dates since July to the Driving Licence Testing Centre to apply for various documents.

Before assisting them, their visas were sent to the Department of Home Affairs for verification, but they came back to the testing centre as fake.

One of the applicants was arrested by police when he returned to the office.

Police said they were on the lookout for the rest.

"The charges include fraud, being in possession of falsified visas and illegal entry into the Republic of South Africa," the statement said.

They would also be flagged on the National Traffic Information System and will be blocked from all driving or vehicle licence-related transactions countrywide.

Stellenbosch mayor Gesie van Deventer said the discovery was due to the vigilance and cooperation of all officials involved, from police, home affairs, the department of transport and the testing centre officials.

Western Cape police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said the sting operation was conducted on Friday.