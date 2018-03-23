Fallen trees, traffic and flooding - rain wreaks havoc in Johannesburg

What To Read Next

Stranded cars are seen under the train bridge in Nelmapius Street in Pretoria. (Deaan Vivier, Netwerk24)

Cape Town - Three lanes of the M1 North were closed after a tree fell on the highway, while two homes were flooded in Klipspruit as overnight rain wreaked havoc in Johannesburg on Friday.

Johannesburg Metro police spokesperson Wayne Minnaar confirmed the incidents.

Emergency services were currently busy cutting up the tree.

He described traffic as "very bad" on Friday, confirming that a pedestrian was injured after being run over on Main Reef Road.

"A car is stuck in the floods in Bryanston on Brooke Avenue," he said.

"Motorists are advised to drive carefully and abandon vehicles if it gets stuck in the floods."

Flooding was also reported on Leeuwkop and Rivonia roads.

Local emergency medical services on Friday also warned those living in low lying areas to monitor the water levels in their surrounding area and move to higher ground if necessary.

Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said overnight flooding was reported in Diepsloot Extension 7 as well as the Jackson informal settlement in the south of Johannesburg.

No incidents or fatalities have been reported, he confirmed.

Severe flooding was also reported on Witkoppen Road and Fourways Boulevard on Thursday night, which persisted into Friday morning, he said.

He also urged motorists to refrain from crossing flooded roads and bridges, encouraging them to take different routes instead.

