 

Fallen trees, traffic and flooding - rain wreaks havoc in Johannesburg

2018-03-23 08:09

Tammy Petersen

Stranded cars are seen under the train bridge in Nelmapius Street in Pretoria. (Deaan Vivier, Netwerk24)

Stranded cars are seen under the train bridge in Nelmapius Street in Pretoria. (Deaan Vivier, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - Three lanes of the M1 North were closed after a tree fell on the highway, while two homes were flooded in Klipspruit as overnight rain wreaked havoc in Johannesburg on Friday.

Johannesburg Metro police spokesperson Wayne Minnaar confirmed the incidents.

READ MORE: Weekend Weather Update: Rainy conditions continue across central and northern SA

Emergency services were currently busy cutting up the tree.

He described traffic as "very bad" on Friday, confirming that a pedestrian was injured after being run over on Main Reef Road.

"A car is stuck in the floods in Bryanston on Brooke Avenue," he said.

"Motorists are advised to drive carefully and abandon vehicles if it gets stuck in the floods."

Flooding was also reported on Leeuwkop and Rivonia roads.

Local emergency medical services on Friday also warned those living in low lying areas to monitor the water levels in their surrounding area and move to higher ground if necessary.

Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said overnight flooding was reported in Diepsloot Extension 7 as well as the Jackson informal settlement in the south of Johannesburg.

No incidents or fatalities have been reported, he confirmed.

Severe flooding was also reported on Witkoppen Road and Fourways Boulevard on Thursday night, which persisted into Friday morning, he said.

He also urged motorists to refrain from crossing flooded roads and bridges, encouraging them to take different routes instead.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  weather

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#GuptaLeaks: The great train robbery Part 2 – The choo-choo switcheroo

2018-03-23 07:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Cape Town man 'manhandled' by traffic officials; investigation into incident launched
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, March 21 2018-03-21 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 