 

Falling gumtree kills pupil, injures two at Eastern Cape school

2019-07-16 23:09
The gumtree at Lusikisiki Village Junior Secondary School that fell over. (Supplied)

A pupil was killed and two others injured when a gumtree fell on them at Lusikisiki Village Junior Secondary School in the Eastern Cape. 

Asenath Gani, 10, was with his schoolmates during break time when the incident happened on Monday.   

Gani, who was airlifted to a hospital in Mthatha from St Elizabeth Hospital, died due to head injuries, the education department in the Eastern Cape said. 

The two other pupils, Lindokuhle Dweba, 12, and Alindwe Nqubula, 11, were treated at St Elizabeth Hospital.

Lindokuhle's middle finger was amputated, while Alindwe suffered an injury to his left shoulder.

"Both Lindokuhle and Alondwe were admitted, treated, and later discharged by St Elizabeth Hospital. As part of the holistic government intervention, the social development department has sent 10 social workers to counsel the rest of the pupils and teachers," the department's spokesperson, Mali Mtima, said.

Read more on:    education  |  accidents
