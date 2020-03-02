Families demand speed bumps after one crash too many on 'dangerous' road

Busisiwe Ngcobo and her two grandchildren had a narrow escape when a car crashed through the wall of their house. (Nompendulo Ngubane, GroundUp)

Residents of Azalea Road in Pietermaritzburg want guard rails and speed bumps after three people were injured after a car crashed into a house earlier in February.

Msunduzi Municipality spokesperson Thobeka Mafumbatha told GroundUp that a plan to put in guard rails was in the pipeline.

Busisiwe Ngcobo and her two grandchildren Sthabiso and Mthobisi were injured when the car crashed into the Ngcobo homestead on February, 10. The driver of the car ran away and he has not been located, GroundUp reported.

According to the family and other residents, this was at least the fourth accident since 2016.

"I'm still scared, especially when I hear the sound of a car at night," said Ngcobo.

Her two-roomed house and other houses were on the bend of a small road in Azalea.

"It was around 03:00 when the car crashed inside our home. I was sleeping with my grandchildren. The car hit the wall and got into the room we were sleeping in," Ngcobo said.

"Mthobisi was badly hurt. He was covered by the bricks of the house. They fell on him. Sthabiso was also injured but the three of us are healing. We are taking medication and undergoing check-ups at the hospital."

She said residents have previously asked for guard rails. "We have been waiting for years but nothing has been done. The road has a sharp curve which is dangerous when a driver is speeding."

Her daughter, Nombuso Ngcobo, who was not at home at the time of the accident, said in 2016 a van crashed into their home but no-one was hurt. Then last year, there were two accidents, involving a car which crashed into their gate and a truck which hit their fence.

Ward councillor Nkosinathi Gambu said the municipality was aware of the risk and "there are plans in place".

"We are not sure of the time frame because of the budget," said Gambu.