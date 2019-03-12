 

Family distraught as body of SA woman who died in Bahamas won't come home

2019-03-12 18:59

Kaveel Singh

Nobuhle Bhengu. (Supplied)

Nobuhle Bhengu. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The body of Nobuhle Bhengu, a former cruise ship employee who died in the Bahamas, will not be coming home and will be cremated instead, according to a family member.

Bhengu's family is now crying foul play, saying that the Bahamanian government have been toying with them.

"It's like they are trying to hide something," Mbali Bhengu, her aunt told News24 on Tuesday.

Her niece was struck by a sudden illness, which is yet to be officially diagnosed.

'Contagious illness'

The Bahamanian government say they will now cremate her body over concerns that her unexplained illness could be contagious.

Bhengu said she ascertained that her niece was hospitalised for anaemia when she previously spoke to her. She said her employer, MSC, cited stomach flu for her hospitalisation.

They were also told she could have had TB.

"We are not okay with this decision. They came out with many obstacles even while we are trying to bring the body back. It was just one thing after the other," Bhengu said.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation welcomed the return of Buhle's ashes as progress.

READ: Dirco, KZN govt working to have SA woman's remains returned from Bahamas – MEC

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said that family had travelled to the Bahamas to view the body and agreed for it to be cremated.

Bhengu however, said they were left with no choice but to agree.

"They [Bahamas] came up with many different excuses. In the end, they have finally managed to convince our government. If our government is convinced, then we are left with no one to fight for us. So, we agreed."

By Tuesday afternoon, her family had received passports and were waiting on plane tickets to head out to the Caribbean to view their family member's remains.

"She was our light. She was our everything. She was our breadwinner"

Sisulu extended gratitude to the Bhengu family "for their understanding that their daughter's mortal remains could not be repatriated back to SA".

She said this was due to international health standards to which both SA and the Bahamas subscribe.

Bhengu said the family were distraught at the decision.

"Right now, everyone is down. I even got sick now. We are just trying to get there to see her one last time. She was our light. She was our everything. She was our breadwinner. We have lost a big part of our family and this is making it harder."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    dirco  |  lindiwe sisulu  |  bahamas
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Financial loss of train coaches totals more than R600m since April 2018

46 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | Justice Denied: 'Freedom or death' - the choices for a man wrongfully convicted of murder
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto results for Monday, March 11: everyday is pay day! 2019-03-11 21:45 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 