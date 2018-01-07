 

Family fears missing loved ones died in train crash

2018-01-07 06:03

Vuyo Mkize

-
A police officer and his dog searching for the bodies of passengers who died when a train caught fire and derailed after colliding with a side-tipper truck in Kroonstad. To date, 19 people have been confirmed dead. Picture: Tebogo Letsie

A police officer and his dog searching for the bodies of passengers who died when a train caught fire and derailed after colliding with a side-tipper truck in Kroonstad. To date, 19 people have been confirmed dead. Picture: Tebogo Letsie

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A family that is desperately searching for four loved ones who were on board the train involved in a fatal crash near Kroonstad this week have no idea whether their relatives’ bodies are among the charred corpses at a morgue in Virginia, Free State.

The Thulo family told City Press they went to three hospitals near the scene of the accident, where the victims of the crash had been taken, in a bid to find their missing relatives.

They also plucked up enough courage to go to the crash site where the 15-carriage train was being searched.

Zanele Mambale (37), Motshidisi Thulo (34), Anele Thulo (9) and Sibongile Thulo (5) boarded the Shosholoza Meyl train in Virginia on Thursday morning at 07:15.

The train had been travelling from Port Elizabeth and was headed to Johannesburg.

The incident occurred when a truck driver made an “untimely crossing” and was hit by the train as it was travelling between the towns of Hennenman and Kroonstad.

“They don’t appear in any of the lists shown to us.

“We were told to wait until Monday when the forensic pathologists have done their tests,” said Motshidisi’s cousin, Modiehi.

Despite being warned the remains that were sent for processing were burnt beyond recognition, the family still went to the morgue in search of their relatives.

City Press found several family members driving around the area in a packed car.

They were one of many families who were looking for their missing loved ones.

Some walked helplessly around the accident scene on Friday, hoping to find answers.

President Jacob Zuma sent his condolences to the families of the deceased, describing the accident as “a painful start to the new year for the nation”.

Zuma said: “It has caused great shock and distress.

“We appeal to all road users across the country to observe discipline‚ patience and be vigilant at all times as they travel back to their respective destinations over this holiday period.

“Such loss of life should be prevented by all road users by observing the rules of the road at all times.”

The Thulos were not the only ones who were hoping to find their loved ones at the crash site.

Another family, which was too traumatised to speak, was searching for their seven-year-old relative.

To date, Free State’s emergency management and pathology services death toll stands at 19. Eight men, five women, four girls, and two undetermined individuals died in the collision.

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) said approximately 164 passengers were hospitalised, with two still in need of medical assistance.

On Friday, emergency services personnel braved the sweltering heat to search through the wreckage in hopes of unearthing more bodies and removing what was left of the train.

Eyewitnesses, who rushed to the scene as soon as they saw the commotion, described how one mother threw her two children out of a window in a desperate attempt to save their lives.

Tiaan Esterhuizen, one of the first witnesses at the scene, told TimesLive he tried to rescue three women who were trapped in the burning passenger wagon.

“We heard a few women screaming when we got closer, so a few of us climbed over the vehicles.

“Two of the women were on top of each other. Another was further back.

“Her legs were trapped. One was shouting that there was a baby stuck inside,” he said.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motansti Makhele confirmed a case of culpable homicide had been opened.

Makhele said the truck driver was released after he was taken in for blood tests.

Of the 713 passengers in the train, 23 people were critically injured and had been taken by ambulance to hospitals around the area.

Another 227 victims were assisted at the scene and taken to surrounding hospitals while another four were airlifted to Kroonstad.

Parliament’s portfolio committee on transport also sent their condolences to the grieving families.

Dikeledi Magadzi, the committee’s chairperson, said: “The anguish is beyond measure.

“As a country, we are struggling with a high number of road crashes, and this one involving a train caught us all by surprise.

“The committee would like to plead vigilance especially among drivers of motor vehicles as we are approaching the end of the festive season.”

It took about two days for Transnet and emergency services workers to lift the train.

Some of the carriages were overturned during the crash and were lying on their side.

The rescue team was working under the assumption that survivors were trapped under the wreckage.

A skull was retrieved on Friday morning after passengers had been removed from the scene.

Clean-up and restoration operations were still under way at the site yesterday.

The department of transport and Prasa have set up walk-in and call centres to assist the families affected by the accident.

The call centre’s number is 011 013 0067 and will operate 24 hours a day. The walk-in centre, located at Prasa’s Umjantshi House in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, next to Park Station, will open tomorrow at 08:00.

TALK TO US

Have you ever had trouble finding a relative after an accident?

SMS us on 35697 using the keyword ACCIDENT and tell us about it. Please include your name and province. SMSes cost R1.50

Read more on:    metrorail  |  transport

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Daily habits can pose health risks

2018-01-07 06:03

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students); or surname (IEB Students) to view results

ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
WATCH: Class of 2017 achieves a 75.1% pass rate
 

The Grand Tour is back - and we LOVE IT!

WATCH this awesome highlights montage from The Grand Tour season 2...

 
 

You won't want to miss...

This guy made R12.8m working from his laptop and travelling the world
WATCH: This guy flew a drone through NYE fireworks
WATCH: Man takes off on deck chair connected to 90 balloons
Top 10 global football transfers
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, January 6 2018-01-06 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 