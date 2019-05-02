 

'Family friend' convicted of murdering Durbanville mom with glass vase

2019-05-02 13:56

Tammy Petersen

Reghard Groenewald is handcuffed after being convicted of murder. (Tammy Petersen, News24)

Reghard Groenewald is handcuffed after being convicted of murder. (Tammy Petersen, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

An aspiring English teacher who murdered his friend’s mother he claimed had come on to him, should have had the foresight that beating her with a glass vase could result in her death.

This was the judgment of Judge Derek Wille, who convicted Reghard Groenewald of murdering Hilary van Rooyen, 52, inside her Durbanville home two years ago.

Her son had found her dead body in May 2017 after he had gone to check on her when her house keys, which Groenewald had taken and discarded, were picked up and handed in at a local primary school. Only her cellphone had been missing from the house.

Groenewald said he had visited Van Rooyen on May 8, 2017 - the day before she was killed – because he wanted to say goodbye ahead of leaving the country to teach English abroad.

At a farewell party held for Van Rooyen’s younger son – the accused’s high school friend - before he went to the UK, Groenewald said he and his then girlfriend told Van Rooyen about their plans and she asked him to come and greet her before he left the country.

READ MORE: 'Aunty Hilary' was a 'good', 'nice' woman - her alleged murderer tells court

He drove about 100m to 150m before he ran out of petrol and he returned to Van Rooyen's house to borrow R100.

She gave him the money and he promised to return it the next day.

Groenewald had testified that on the day of the murder, Van Rooyen made advances on him and an argument ensued when he rejected her.

He pushed her and she fell, he admitted, and she held onto his pants and threatened to tell everyone he had tried to rape her. He then assaulted her.

Groenewald claimed a vase was the nearest object he could grab to "hit the deceased off me".

He took the house keys and cellphone but got rid of it after fleeing the house.

Judge Wille also convicted Groenewald of theft of Van Rooyen’s R10 000 cellphone.

More to follow.

Read more on:    cape town  |  courts  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Massive reduction in Easter road deaths this year - Nzimande

43 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: May Day bonus for three players 2019-05-01 21:21 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 