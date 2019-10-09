 

Family hoping for safe return of missing Sanbi employee

2019-10-09 07:00

Jenna Etheridge

Bongi Mashaba, who went missing on September 28, 2019 (Facebook)

Bongi Mashaba, who went missing on September 28, 2019 (Facebook)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The family of South African National Biodiversity Institute (Sanbi) employee Bongi Mashaba is desperately hoping she is safe after she disappeared from her home in Soshanguve, Pretoria, more than a week ago.

Mashaba, 46, went missing on September 28 and her Renault Kwid was later found on the R80 Mabopane highway.

Her sister, Zodwa, told News24 on Tuesday that Mashaba had left her cellphone at home.

"When we spotted the car, after using the tracker, her handbag was inside," she said.

She had last spoken to her a day before her disappearance about attending a loved one's funeral.

"It's very hard. At first, we thought someone took her but now we don't know because she still hasn't returned. Her husband [Floyd] is also devastated."

Mashaba, who is 1.55m tall, was last seen wearing blue jeans and a maroon jacket.

She listed herself as a senior succulent specialist for Sanbi. The institute held a prayer service for her last week.

Constable Portia Sebone told the Pretoria North Rekord that there were no leads yet in the missing person's case.

Anyone with information can phone Soshanguve SAPS on 012 730 1219.

— Missing Children SA (@072MISSING) October 6, 2019 " target="_blank">

Read more on:    sanbi  |  pretoria  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

JUST IN | Orania teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor

33 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Two winners in Tuesday's Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-10-08 21:31 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 