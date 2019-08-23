 

Family in shock after finding Cape Town woman’s dismembered corpse

2019-08-23 14:30

Marelize Grbich

Lynette Volschenk. (Photo: Instagram/@lynettevolschenk7)

Lynette Volschenk. (Photo: Instagram/@lynettevolschenk7)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The shocked family of Lynette Volschenk still have no inkling of the circumstances of her death.

“All we know is that a man entered her apartment and that she’s dead,” Lynette’s brother-in-law, Francois le Roux, told YOU. “Other than that, we know nothing.”

Francois was on his way to catch a flight from Johannesburg to Cape Town to be with his family and declined further comment.

The 32-year-old’s brutal death on Wednesday – her body was found hacked apart in her Bellville flat – has made headlines countrywide.

The police are investigating a case of murder after Lynette was found dead on Thursday morning.

“Police officers found black [refuse] bags with her body parts in an apartment,” police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

A 24-year-old man, apparently also resident in Seesig flats where Lynette stayed, has been arrested and will appear in the Bellville magistrate’s court soon.

The shocking murder was discovered when Lynette’s colleagues went to her flat after she failed to show up for work on Thursday morning, News24 reports. They found a man wearing blue latex gloves in her apartment – he apparently told them he works there.

Lynette matriculated at Hoërskool Velddrif on the West Coast and her parents still live in Velddrif.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she worked as a draughtsman at Lyners Consulting Engineers and Project Managers in the past five years. Her Instagram profile bears testament to her love of nature.

It seems that Lynette was also religious and enjoyed spending time with her family. Five days ago she shared a picture of a family outing to The River Siding near Wolseley in the Breede River Valley.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Police launch urgent internal investigation following video of officer manhandling two 'suspects'

2019-08-23 15:58

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
R67k jackpot goes to six Daily Lotto players 2019-08-22 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 