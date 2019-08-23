Family in shock after finding Cape Town woman’s dismembered corpse

The shocked family of Lynette Volschenk still have no inkling of the circumstances of her death.

“All we know is that a man entered her apartment and that she’s dead,” Lynette’s brother-in-law, Francois le Roux, told YOU. “Other than that, we know nothing.”

Francois was on his way to catch a flight from Johannesburg to Cape Town to be with his family and declined further comment.

The 32-year-old’s brutal death on Wednesday – her body was found hacked apart in her Bellville flat – has made headlines countrywide.

The police are investigating a case of murder after Lynette was found dead on Thursday morning.

“Police officers found black [refuse] bags with her body parts in an apartment,” police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

A 24-year-old man, apparently also resident in Seesig flats where Lynette stayed, has been arrested and will appear in the Bellville magistrate’s court soon.

The shocking murder was discovered when Lynette’s colleagues went to her flat after she failed to show up for work on Thursday morning, News24 reports. They found a man wearing blue latex gloves in her apartment – he apparently told them he works there.

Lynette matriculated at Hoërskool Velddrif on the West Coast and her parents still live in Velddrif.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she worked as a draughtsman at Lyners Consulting Engineers and Project Managers in the past five years. Her Instagram profile bears testament to her love of nature.

It seems that Lynette was also religious and enjoyed spending time with her family. Five days ago she shared a picture of a family outing to The River Siding near Wolseley in the Breede River Valley.