Family member of murdered Lynette Volschenk speaks about the shock and grief

“Last week, my sister was very horrifically pulled out of our family.

“It wasn’t an act of crime but an act of violence, I think is the best description,” Francois le Roux, the brother-in-law of murdered Cape Town woman Lynette Volschenk, said in a live Facebook video on 26 August. “At this stage, our family is moving between a state of rage and heartache at the moment.”

Francois, a sales coach, is married to Lynette’s sister, Chrystal.

“So this morning I really wanted to speak to all my friends, to all my clients, and to my family. And I just want to say, the amount of support that we’ve received over the last, I’d say, couple of days, is just . . . [we’re] insanely blown away. We’ve been bombarded with people phoning us from everywhere in the country. We’ve been given love from everywhere.”

Lynette’s mutilated body parts were found on 22 August in her flat in the Seesig block of flats in Loevenstein, Bellville. Police have confirmed her body parts were found stuffed in refuse bags in an apartment in the building.

Kyle Ruiters (21), who lives in the same building, was arrested on the day her body parts were discovered. He’s already appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday 26 August on a murder charge.

In the video, Francois goes on to say there’s a lot of speculation in the media about what happened on the day of the murder of his sister-in-law.

“At this stage the media have got no facts – it’s only fiction and hearsay. There’s two people in the country that know what happened and it’s myself as well as the people from SAPD (sic) that’s involved.

“Don’t always believe what you guys are reading. I know there’s emotions that’re running very high on a lot of [social-media] groups.

“A lot of people think things are happening which aren’t actually happening. So I’m only saying, don’t stress. Everything’s in amazing hands.

“God is in control of this whole thing,” he says.

“Then, the second think I want to say is, when something like this happens in a family, not only is it horrific and bad for the family, but amazing things are also there. When you set a field on fire, during that time of the fire, it looks devastating. But somewhere, when the rain comes, and the green starts pushing through the dark earth, new life is given.”

He then goes on to explain his approach to life.

“I’ve always been the lion coach. I’ve always been the sales coach. I’m always saying one thing to a lot of my friends and family [members] and that one thing is fairly simple. Inside of everybody’s heart there are two lions. And since the day of your birth, those two lions have been fighting.

“The one lion is love. It’s been there since the day you were born. Then later, the second lion starts growing up, and that one is hate. Those two will be fighting for the rest of your life. People often ask which lion wins? I firmly believe it’s the one you’re feeding.”

He goes on to explain that hate is fed with fear and negative thoughts.

“So to all our friends, to all our family, to everybody supporting us: choose the right lion.”

He says that there’s a lot of rage in him over what’s happened to Lynette, but that he chooses to feed love.

Finally, he explains that he won’t let any human being dictate the course of his life, and he believes that his sister was the same. She dictated the course of her life, and a sick individual stepped in to intervene, Francois says.

He ends the video by saying that he believes God came to fetch his sister-in-law, and that she’s in paradise. What’s left on earth, he says, is just an empty vessel and that her spirit was never meant to be contained.

“Life is genuinely very short and sometimes we harbour stuff that isn’t really that important. If I could say one thing that my sister would tell me, that’d be, ‘Pick up the phone. Phone that one person that you haven’t spoken to in six months’.”

Source: Facebook