Family members in process of identifying four missing SA holidaymakers in Mozambique

While the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) says it hasn't received any further update on South Africans who went missing at sea in Mozambique, a family representative has told News24 that they are currently in the process of identifying the fourth person.

Bongani Diako, who represents the four families of the missing persons, told News24 on Saturday that a female body was found offshore in morning.

The four went missing at sea last week.

"We received information from officials this morning that a female body was found offshore, but we are not as yet certain if it's that one of the remaining bodies we are looking for. We haven't yet conducted the identification," Diako said.

"We were able to uncover a male on Thursday, yesterday (Friday) two more bodies were uncovered – a male and a female.

"This morning we just received news that a female body was found offshore, so we are here to conduct an identification of that body to ascertain if indeed it's one of our family members. If that body is indeed the body we are looking for, then we would have recovered all the four missing persons," he said.

Diako said the missing persons were part of a group of eight friends, aged between 20 and 29, who had traveled to Mozambique to celebrate a birthday.

"They were touring Mozambique to celebrate a birthday of one of their own."

Asked for comment, Dirco spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya said: "We haven't received an update yet, we will only receive (it) on Monday."

The Letaba Herald reported that a group of eight young people in their 20s took a boat cruise to Inhaca Island on Monday.

Five members of the group reportedly went swimming, but were swept away from shore by a strong current.

One managed to make it back to shore, but the other four – two men and two women – had been missing since 15:00 on Monday.



