 

Family of four killed in horror Durban crash

2018-07-28 09:23

Mxolisi Mngadi

Four people died when the vehicle they were travelling in collided with another in Central Durban on Saturday morning. (Supplied, Rescue Care Paramedics)

Four people died when the vehicle they were travelling in collided with another in Central Durban on Saturday morning. (Supplied, Rescue Care Paramedics)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A family of four died, and two other men were injured in a collision in Central Durban on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

The mother and father were in their 50s, and their son and daughter were in their late 20s to early 30s, said Rescue Care Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.

The accident occurred at the corner of Dr Yusuf Dadoo and Anton Lembede streets just after 02:00.

Jamieson said the family's vehicle collided with another car before both the vehicles left the roadway and crashed into a fast food outlet on the side of the road.

One of the cars came to rest on its roof, Jamieson said.

Read: PICS: 12 injured in horrific KZN crash

Three of the family members were found dead at the scene. One was thrown from the vehicle during the crash.

"Advanced life support paramedics worked to try and stabilise her, however, the patient went into cardiac arrest and despite resuscitation efforts was declared deceased on the scene," said Jamieson.

Read more: Two drivers die in head-on collision in Gauteng

He said a father and son who were in the other vehicle involved in the collision were also injured. They were stabilised on scene. 

Jamieson said the events leading up to the collision were unknown at this stage, and police were investigating. 

Police were not immediately available for comment to News24.

Read more on:    durban  |  accidents

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Overcrowded, delayed and dangerous: Mom forced to pass baby through train window

2018-07-28 07:42

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH LIVE: Zuma appears in Pietermaritzburg High Court on corruption charges
 

This blind kitty instantly fell in love with her human and our hearts can’t deal

Last November, a kitten named June showed up at the Domestic Animal Rescue Group (DARG) in the seaside suburb of Hout Bay in Cape Town, South Africa.

 

Paws

Why do dogs eat grass?
Trip to the beach turns deadly for beloved dog
Tragedy for World's Ugliest Dog winner 2018
Hilarious doggo Snapchats that have us in stitches
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, July 27 2018-07-27 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 