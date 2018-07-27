Family of four wounded in Cape Town home shooting

What To Read Next

Western Cape police are investigating a case of attempted murder after four family members were shot and wounded in Kensington, Cape Town, on Thursday evening.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said on Friday that the family of four – aged between 15 and 64 – were shot at their home.

Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.

"I cannot disclose information about a case that is under investigation," Rwexana said.

A 19-year-old man was arrested and is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter