 

Family of SA man in Mozambique say he is being held illegally - report

2019-01-08 12:50

Correspondent

André Hanekom. (Facebook)

André Hanekom. (Facebook)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The family of a South African man say he is being held illegally in Mozambique, according to Netwerk24.

Netwerk24 spoke to Andre Hanekom's daughter, Andrie, on Monday and she said that formal charges had not being laid against her father. 

On December 31, Hanekom and two Tanzanians were arrested and were named by Mozambican authorities as allegedly being part of a jihadist group operating in the region.

According to AFP, the group faces charges, including murder and crimes against the state.

Hanekom, allegedly, was responsible for the logistics of the group and was shot while trying to resist arrest in August. Weapons were reportedly found at his home.

Hanekom's daughter told Netwerk that the family believes that influential people are misusing the Mozambican police, as they want to get their hands on his beach property in Palma, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado. 

Hanekom and his wife, Francis, have lived in the region for 26 years. 

Disappearance

South African authorities told News24 in October that Hanekom had been arrested after his family could not trace him for a second time last year. 

In August, when he first disappeared, his family located him in a rural hospital in Mozambique. According to his daughter Amanda, Hanekom had been hospitalised for a few weeks before police arrested him. She said he was facing terrorism charges. 

"They said they saw someone looking like my dad walking in the bush. but we had proof that at the time he was not even there," Amanda said. 

Jasmine Opperman, director at the Terrorism Research and Analysis Consortium, told the Citizen that Hanekom did not fit the profile of a terrorist. 

She told the newspaper that what they had found on him, you would find on any farm in the area. She added that there was also no indication of any intentional involvement in any of the al-Shabaab groups. 

Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya told Netwerk24 that Hanekom would need to subject himself to Mozambique's legal system, and that South African authorities could only ensure that he was treated properly. 

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    mozambique  |  southern africa  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Drunk driving the main cause of road accidents this festive season

2019-01-08 12:30

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
Food Lover's Market temporarily closes Diepkloof store after rat videos spark public outcry
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Fish Hoek 12:36 PM
Road name: Main Road

Cape Town 12:34 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Saturday, 5 January Lottery draw 2019-01-05 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 