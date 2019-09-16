Family of stabbed DUT student wants university to release CCTV footage

Desperate for answers, the family of Durban University of Technology (DUT) student Sandile Ndlovu, who was stabbed in the head while studying in a lecture room on campus, wants video footage of the incident to be released.

Even though the university said that there isn't any of the footage of the assault, the family believes otherwise.

"We are not fighting, but we are asking for the university to give the investigating officer whatever footage they have. It is starting to seem like they don't want to. It comes across that way," family spokesperson Tshepho Mokoena said on Monday.

Mokoena said they expected more from the university.

"Who knows? Maybe it was deleted."

Mokoena said the suspension of the head of security was also suspicious.

"When it comes to the suspension of the head of security... if he is not suspended, he should [give] us answers. And if he is suspended, then they must tell us why."

"The university has a legal obligation for its head of security to respond. Whether on leave or suspended, we need answers. Who is second in charge and what can they say about what has happened with the footage?"

According to DUT spokesperson Alan Khan, the university did not have footage of the actual incident, but other footage has been handed over.

"Unfortunately, there is no CCTV recording of the attack that happened in one of the lecture venues last Monday evening."

We are willing to meet with the family



Khan added: "The university can confirm that an acting protection services manager was appointed soon after the suspension was served on the current protection services manager."

He added that while the university was in regular telephonic contact with Ndlovu's family, the family asked for "space and privacy and we have honoured that request".



"We urge the family to consider meeting with us again so that we can help answer their questions."

Khan was unable to divulge the details of the suspension because " this matter is still pending a final outcome".

Sandile recovering



Mokoena said the family would meet with elders to discuss a way forward and added that the they asked students to not engage in violent conduct.

They said classes should resume.

"We have asked students not to do anything violent. We sent Sandile to school for studies. It is almost exam time and education is key for everyone."

Improvement

Ndlovu's condition improved over the weekend.



"He is still critical, but doctors are saying he is responding to the treatment. We are quite hopeful and would appeal to everyone to just keep praying," Mokoena said.

The university has suspended all academic activities for Monday and Tuesday while campus safety is discussed with the student representative council.