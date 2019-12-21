 

Family of toddler found wandering alone in Roodepoort still not located

2019-12-21 12:30

Riaan Grobler

This child was found alone in Roodepoort on Wednesday.

This child was found alone in Roodepoort on Wednesday. (Supplied)

The parents or guardians of a missing toddler, believed to be about two years old, have not been located since the child was found alone in a street in Roodepoort on Wednesday. 

Police and private investigator Wendy Pascoe have had no success determining the child's identity or where she was from. 

A resident of 7th Avenue in Roodepoort noticed the little girl walking down the street with a blanket. She was wearing a blue jacket with a red lining, grey trousers and pink sandals. 

According to Captain Sonja Prinsloo of the Roodepoort SAPS, the girl has since been staying in a safe location since she was found. 

"She is with other kids and appears to be happy there," Prinsloo said on Saturday. 

"We have followed up on a number of leads but these have led to nothing."

Prinsloo says the child is too small to tell police anything that may be of value. 

"All we know is that she has a grandmother because she says the word 'gogo', but that's it." 

Anyone with information that can help reunite the child with her family have been urged to contact Prinsloo on 082 575 1773; the Roodepoort Welfare office on 011 270 8700; or private investigator Wendy Pascoe on 072 649 7683. 

The blanket the child was carrying. (Supplied)

Read more on:    saps  |  roodepoort  |  missing child
