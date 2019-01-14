 

Family shocked at prison death of Spanish dentist accused of killing his twin children

2019-01-14 20:55

Tammy Petersen and Canny Maphanga

Mario César Deus Yela in court. (Jaco Marais, Netwerk24)

Mario César Deus Yela in court. (Jaco Marais, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The lawyer who represented Spanish dentist Mario-César Deus Yela said he and his client's family was in "complete and utter shock" after the awaiting trial prisoner was found dead in his cell on Monday.

William Booth told News24 that Yela had spoken to his mother and brother over the weekend and nothing seemed amiss.

Yela, accused of murdering his twin children, was found dead during unlock on Monday morning, Correctional Services department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed to News24.

"Preliminary reports (although not conclusive), indicate that the deceased may have overdosed on medication," Nxumalo explained. An investigation is currently under way.

ALSO READ: Spanish dad accused of murdering twins in SA denied bail

The 49-year-old was due to appear on February 29 in the Western Cape High Court in connection with the murders.

Yela, of Barcelona in Spain, came to South Africa in 2017 to visit his children with his then ex-wife.

He was accused of killing his twins, Octavia and Maximo, at a Hout Bay holiday complex in April.

His ex-wife, Julia Engelhorn, found her three-year-old children's bodies in a bedroom after he invited her for lunch.

When she arrived, he allegedly told her he had killed the twins. A third child was at school at the time.

Yela was also accused of threatening to stab Engelhorn, who allegedly escaped and ran to a security guard for help.

He was further accused of the theft of her Toyota Prado.

Booth said the head of the prison's maximum security awaiting trial section contacted him on Monday morning and informed him of his client's death.

He appointed a psychologist and psychiatrist for Yela while he was behind bars and had been consulting with his client regularly.

Booth said he and his client's family would await the outcome of the autopsy to establish whether Yela had died of natural causes.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    mario césar deus yela  |  cape town  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Man denies raping his mom, says she indulged in 'bad deeds'

2019-01-14 19:54

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH: Diesel thief speeds off without paying R3K bill
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Robertson 19:17 PM
Road name: R60

Macassar 19:11 PM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Saturday 12 January Lottery draw 2019-01-12 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 