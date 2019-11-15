Family to officially launch Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation, with special message from Meghan Markle expected

The family of slain 19-year-old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana will launch a foundation in her name at the end of the , they announced on Friday after her rapist and killer, Luyanda Botha, was sentenced to life.



"It is our wish that Uyinene is remembered for her strong and purposeful leadership, her positive energy and indomitable spirit," they said in a statement.

They earlier said the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation and scholarship would help further her great deeds and impact young lives "who will go on to spread the love to the world over".

The launch is expected to be held at Kingswood College in Makhanda on November 29, preceded by a solidarity walk.

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, and executive director of United Nations Women Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka are expected to share messages of support via video.

During the Sussex's 10-day royal tour to Africa, Markle tied a yellow ribbon at the memorial site at the post office where Luyanda Botha killed Mrwetyana.

Meghan Markle paid a private tribute to slain UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana. (Sussex Royal, Instagram)

In terms of a plea and sentencing agreement on Friday, Botha, 42, will serve a life sentence for murder, two life sentences on both counts of rape, and five years for defeating the ends of justice. The five-year sentence will run concurrently.

He will not be eligible for parole for 25 years.







