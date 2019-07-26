Fancy a drink with the Western Cape Premier? Now you can on First Thursdays

Residents of Cape Town can expect the evening of the first Thursday of August to be much more than aperitifs and art galleries as the Western Cape government gets in on the action.

In May, News24 reported that Western Cape Premier Alan Winde announced his intention to launch First Thursdays across the provincial government, providing an opportunity for the public to engage with the MECs and departmental teams directly.

Thursday, August 1, will be the first time that the provincial government will get involved in the initiative.

The public will have an opportunity to talk to the Western Cape cabinet.

The Western Cape Liquor Authority, the Red Tape Reduction Unit and the Consumer Protector will also be present on the night to answer queries that people or businesses may have.

In a statement about the initiative, Winde said: "First Thursdays as a social event, is well established in Cape Town and in other cities, but we don't believe that there is a government anywhere in the world who is using it in this way. We want to connect with the people who live here. Members of my cabinet and I will be available to talk to the public about any issues, or ideas that they have, in a relaxed environment."

The event is positioned to be an occasion for people to network, and shop for goods made by Cape Town entrepreneurs. There will also be food trucks and vendors and a DJ.

"First Thursdays is also about allowing people to showcase their businesses to a wider audience and we are excited to have several exhibitors showcasing the best of township arts, crafts, fashion and food at this month's event.

"We will be hosting First Thursdays with different themes and businesses every month, and I invite members of the public to pop in and see what it's about,'' Winde said.

The venue for the event is the concourse of the 7 Wale Street building and this will be open to the public from 17:00 to 21:00 on Thursday August 1.

