 

Fanfare, live music, road closures as Springboks set to wrap up trophy tour in Cape Town

2019-11-11 05:29
The Rugby World Cup winning Springboks will wrap up their victory parade in Cape Town on Monday. 

The Boks are the world's best team after convincingly beating England 32-12 in the final in Japan on Saturday, November 2.  

In a statement issued on Friday, the City of Cape Town said in conjunction with the South African Rugby Union (SARU), it had been "working hard over the last week to put together a celebration to honour the team as well as the millions of fans who have been cheering for them during the tournament".   

"We are ready to welcome them to Cape Town for a gees-filled victory parade and I want to call on all of Cape Town to come out and show their support for our Bokke," said executive mayor Dan Plato.

"We want to show our gratitude to them for bringing home the cup and making all of South Africa so proud of them. We are also thrilled that, as a cherry on top, Cape Town will be the home of the Webb Ellis Cup for the next four years."

The City said the victory parade will kick off with a mini concert at City Hall and Grand Parade at 11:00.

After the concert, the team will take the Webb Ellis Cup on a tour of the CBD, Langa, Belhar and Elsies River.

Temporary road closures are as follows: 

Darling Street between Buitenkant and Lower Plein Streets; 

Parade Street between Caledon and Darling Streets;

Corporation Street between Longmarket and Darling streets

